Increased rainfall and high wind speeds caused by a recent storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch and wind advisory on Wednesday for the San Joaquin Valley — including Lodi — and the surrounding area that will remain in effect until this evening.
According to Dave Samuhel, a senior meteorologist with the private weather forecasting service AccuWeather.com, the main part of the storm will likely hit Lodi today, bringing increased flooding risks that could lead to hazardous driving conditions.
“If you can’t see the road at the bottom of the water, don’t even try to drive through it,” Samuhel said.
The high wind speeds predicted in the wind advisory could create additional safety concerns, Samuhel said, especially with soil having been loosened by the rain.
“Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour could knock down some trees, causing power outages and other damage,” Samuhel said.
Lodi can expect another storm to begin today or Friday, Samuhel said, but whereas the current storm came from the south and brought more rain, the next storm will come in from the Gulf of Alaska causing temperatures to drop as low as the 40s.
“That won’t bring heavy amounts of rain, but it will definitely be chilly,” Samuhel said. “Maybe by Sunday we’ll finally get some improvement.”
Jeff Hood, director of the Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said he had not heard of any power outages on Wednesday, and only minor street flooding during the heaviest rain.
“The wind does seem to be picking up, we’ve closed park restrooms due to the conditions,” Hood said.
“We also closed Lodi Lake Park to vehicles — we closed the restrooms there, closed the gates — due to the National Weather Service’s wind advisory.”
Andrea Pook, a spokesperson for East Bay Municipal Utilities District, said on Wednesday that precipitation levels are at 114 percent of the average for this time of year.
“We basically have four more inches of rain than we normally would,” Pook said. “What’s really looking good in terms of water supply is the snow levels. The water content of snow is 164 percent of the average, so that’s great for us.”
With the Pardee and Camanche reservoirs — EBMUD’s two main reservoirs, at 88 percent and 77 percent capacity respectively as of Wednesday, Pook said Camanche Dam has begun releasing water.
Shellie Lima, director of the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, said on Wednesday that no flooding had been reported in the county and that there were no concerns regarding the levees.
“It’s all good right now, except for the flood watch and wind advisory,” Lima said. “There’s a wind advisory in effect tomorrow, and then a flood watch that goes on until 4 p.m. tomorrow as well.”