WOODBRIDGE — Following the announcement that a county program focused on public outreach in unincorporated communities has been suspended, residents in those areas have begun fearing for their safety.
About 20 residents attended the Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Committee meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns regarding the suspension of the Community Car Program to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
“The number one thing we’re worried about is that there will be an increase in crime,” Woodbridge resident Mary Avanti said Friday.
Avanti attended the Woodbridge MAC meeting, and said people were concerned it will take Sheriff’s deputies longer to respond to their calls. She said some even wondered if a deputy would respond at all.
Last week, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced that he would be suspending the Community Car Program in order to put eight more deputies back on routine patrols.
The program assigns units to densely populated communities in unincorporated areas of the county, including Woodbridge, Lockeford, Clements, Morada and Thornton, among others.
The move comes as Withrow said labor negotiations between the Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the county for a new contract have stalled.
The union, he said, has been without a new contract for 41⁄2 years.
The Sheriff said last week that 10 deputies left for other agencies within the first six months of his tenure at the department, leaving 66 to patrol county streets.
He anticipates losing another 26 deputies in the future to other law enforcement agencies that pay higher wages.
The department is funded for 129 sworn deputies.
“That spreads a force very thin,” Avanti said. “When that happens, we lower our standards for public safety. That was a repeated concern last night.”
Julie Damron-Brown said the Sheriff was between a rock and a hard place, and was making the best decisions he could with the limited personnel and resources available to him.
However, she said those decisions have put communities like Woodbridge, Acampo and Lockeford at risk.
“He’s taking officers out of less critical roles and placing them where they are needed the most, which I can understand,” she said. “But everyone is worried. They’re scared. The Woodbridge and Acampo areas probably don’t have the high crime rates that other areas have, and that’s great. But it puts the community in a vulnerable position.”
Assistant Sheriff of Operations Matt Lenzi spoke with residents at the MAC meeting Thursday night. On Friday, he said the department hopes the program suspension does not open the doors for an increase in crime.
He said the department is not happy about losing the program and it is hoping to bring it back into the community as quickly as possible.
Residents raised concern Thursday about a recent incident in which it took nearly a full day for a Sheriff’s deputy to respond, and wondered if this would now be routine.
Lenzi said the call in question was deemed “low priority,” and added the department has always tried to respond to any and all calls within 100 minutes.
However, he said response times to similar incidents, such as property damage, fraud or burglaries where there is no immediate danger, would now likely be delayed.
“We will always put the safety of our citizens first,” he said. “An in progress call where someone’s safety is in jeopardy will be handled immediately. When a crime in progress occurs, deputies will break from their existing call if able to do so. If the deputy is not able to, other divisions may respond. Safety is our highest concern. (That includes) the safety of our citizens and our deputies.
Lenzi added that other agencies will be available to residents in unincorporated areas if needed, depending on the details of the crime in progress.
Those agencies include the California Highway Patrol, as well as officers from the Lodi, Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca and Tracy police departments, he said.
In addition to suspending the Community Car Program, Withrow last week announced reassigning three deputies from the Coroner’s Division, three deputies from San Joaquin General Hospital and two deputies from the San Joaquin County courthouse, to routine patrols.
Labor negotiations between the county and union began in 2015, and a final offer proposed to deputies included a 5 percent wage increase over three years, along with converting a salary based supplement from a percentage to flat amount.
The total ongoing annual cost is $1.2 million, according to county officials.
The union’s final offer was a 6 percent wage increase over three years, and keeps salary-based supplements as a percentage of wages. The county said annual costs would be $2.5 million.
In a media statement last week, County Administrator Monica Nino said the bargaining units are taking steps to find a contract solution that is fair to deputies, but within the county’s means.
Damron-Brown said she and other residents were planning to attend Tuesday’s San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting to voice concern over the labor negotiation stalemate.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the 6th Floor of the County Administration Building, 22 S. San Joaquin St., in Stockton.