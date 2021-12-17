Micke Grove Zoo lost its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums last year after the San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Department’s formal agreement with the Micke Grove Zoological Society abruptly ended.
But with a new agreement with the MGZS formed this year, the parks department hopes to apply for a new accreditation with a new organization this summer.
Parks director Judy Vasbinder told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that her staff hopes to have an application submitted to the Zoological Association of America by July.
“It would fit very well for our size zoo,” Vasbinder said. “They’re a membership-based accredited organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management conservation. The ZAA upholds the highest level of professional standards and animal welfare safety and ethics. They fit very well in our size, financial responsibility and acreage.”
Vasbinder said the ZAA accredits smaller-sized zoos such as facilities in Fresno and Folsom, and the organization plans to partner Micke Grove with one of its other members.
The partnership, Vasbinder said, would give county parks staff and Micke Grove Zoo the opportunity to learn what ZAA standards are from the Fresno or Folsom zoos. According to its website, the ZAA has 63 accredited members across the country, including Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and the California Living Museum in Bakersfield.
“They don’t want us to not be accredited, so it’s nice to be able to work with another accredited facility and learn what their standards are,” Vasbinder said. “It’s a really nice partnering. The AZA was great for large zoos, and they do really well with exotic animals. We know Micke Grove is too small to have a lot of exotics. We are going to be one of those smaller zoos dealing with a lot of native (animals), and some exotics. We think this is going to be a fantastic organization for Micke Grove Zoo.”
After submitting an application in July, the ZAA will then inspect the zoo between September of 2022 and April of 2024.
Any deficiencies found on site will have to be corrected between May and September of 2024. The ZAA should have a final accreditation decision by the end of that year.
“We took (ZAA) standards and guidelines, and placed them in a worksheet, so we’re two-thirds of the way there,” Vasbinder said. “There are some things and repairs that need to be done. There are some policies and procedures that need to be written. We’re going through those and trying to get them completed.”
The accreditation announcement was made during Vasbinder’s update of the parks department’s five-year strategic plan outlining infrastructure needs, exhibit and guest experience improvements and increased revenue projections.
During the first year of the plan, the department will have a new security camera system installed at the zoo, as well as Micke Grove Park, Oak Grove Regional Park and the Regional Sports Complex in Stockton.
The septic system at the Micke Grove caretaker building will be replaced by April, and the system at the Delta Shelter will be replaced by the following month, Vasbinder said.
In January, the department will start a project to connect the parks entire water and sewer system to the City of Lodi. The whole system should be connected by 2027.
Upgrades to the zoo’s filtration system at Lemur Island will begin in February, and that work should be completed by April, while the upgrades and redesign of the turtle and duck pond will be finished sometime this month, Vasbinder said.
In addition, the second phase of the zoo’s entire electrical system should be completed by June, she said.
Parks staff is currently redesigning the zoo’s website as well as creating an online merchandise store, with the former scheduled for completion by July and the latter finished by the following summer.
Staff will also start making room for food vendors at the zoo in March, and that project is expected to be completed by 2023.
Board vice chair Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, Ripon and Escalon, said the county has a great combination of staff between the parks department and the Office of General Services — which is assisting Vasbinder with the five-year strategic plan — to accomplish the goals outlined Tuesday.
Winn said that often times, parks are overlooked by state and federal agencies, so local jurisdictions look to grants or private donors for funding, as was the case for Mistlin Park, Ripon’s largest of 22 facilities.
“It’s phenomenal in regards to events that are scheduled at Mistlin,” he said. “But it’s not just for the City of Ripon, it’s for the entire region, and I think that’s what I in see some of the projects you’ve talked about. It’s not just for that particular district. It’s really for the entire county, and actually beyond our borders as far as giving those young people and families to really enjoy the day.”