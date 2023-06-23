Group says Kofu skate park in need for a major overhaul

Speaking during the public comment segment of Wednesday night’s Lodi City Council meeting, several skateboarding teens and adults said the boards, ramps and pipes that were either repaired or replaced since they last spoke to the council in May have already broken or fallen apart.

 

The Lodi City Council will consider options to provide skateboarders with a better facility at its July 19 meeting.

Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director Christina Jaromay presented skate park options to the council during its Wednesday night meeting, and said the city could either repair the existing facility at Kofu Park, replace it with a new one, or build a new structure at a completely new location.

