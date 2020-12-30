State health officials on Tuesday said intensive care unit capacity in the San Joaquin Valley does not look like it will return to more than 15% in four weeks, so the region will remain under a stay-at-home order for the time being.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s health and human services secretary, said the San Joaquin Valley region — consisting of 12 counties including San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced — currently has 0% capacity in its ICUs, as it has had since the regional stay-at-home order began on Dec. 6.
Ghaly said it appears the San Joaquin Region would most likely be at 0% capacity in another four weeks.
“Really what (O% capacity) means isn’t that there isn’t a single bed open,” he said. “Hospitals are doing all they can to step up and create space for beds. What it means is that these two regions are in their surge capacity in the aggregate. One hospital, one community, one part of a county or a whole county may actually have all their hospitals in surge capacity while other parts of the region still have capacity.”
Ghaly said projections for the next four weeks were based on current ICU capacity in a region, along with a current seven-day case rate, transmission rate and current rate of ICU admission.
“If you are already at quite a significant deficit with your current ICU capacity, the likelihood that your four-week projection is going to be above 15% is going to be much smaller,” he said. “Similarly, if your seven-day average case rate is still very high, we know that those cases are going to end up in the hospital 10-12 days later at a rate of about 12%. And then about 12% of those cases will end up in the ICU a few days after that.”
Ghaly added the higher a region’s transmission rate, the less likely ICU capacity will be greater than 15% four weeks out as well.
The region, Ghaly said, is currently experiencing a case rate of 97.5 per 100,000 residents per day, as well as a transmission rate of 1.13.
Once a region’s ICU capacity is higher than 15%, it will be released from the stay-at-home order, he said, adding that projections will be made for each region on a daily basis.
“(This) is not to say (the order) will remain for another three weeks,” Ghaly said. “It could be shorter than that depending on how these four factors come together on a day-over-day basis.”
Along with the San Joaquin Valley, the Southern California region will remain under the stay-at-home order. Officials said the greater Sacramento and Bay Area regions may have their orders lifted later this week. The Greater Sacramento region ICU capacity was at 19.1% Tuesday, while the Bay Area region’s was at 10.6%
Only the Northern California region is currently exempt from a stay-at-home order, with 27.9% ICU capacity.
When a region’s stay-at-home orders are lifted, the counties within will once again be subject to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier assignments and corresponding orders.
San Joaquin County remains in the purple tier with 61.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day and a 16.7% testing positivity rate. Its health equity rate is at 18.5%.
In order to advance to the red tier, the county’s case rate must be less than seven per 100,000 residents per day and both its test positivity rate and health equity rate must be less than 8%.
There are a total of 54 counties currently in the purple tier, with Mariposa, Humboldt and Alpine counties in the red tier.
Sierra County is the only county in the orange tier.
“Much of what we’re dealing with is avoidable,” Ghaly said. “Much of what we are seeing can be stopped if we collectively make decisions to stop it. And those decisions are to wear our masks, to stay at home as much as we can at this critical time, and if we do go out, to make sure we keep physically distanced, that we don’t mix with anybody outside of our household for the time being, and that we do as much as we can to make sure we keep our masks on.”