Lodi artist to display 80 pieces of artwork created in the year leading up to her 80th birthday

When the Lodi Community Art Center insisted on including her birthday in its 2022 calendar, local artist Caroline Henry decided to issue herself a challenge.
Henry, who turns 80 on Sept. 26, made a pledge to create 80 pieces of artwork in the year leading up to her milestone birthday.
“I kind of like painting on deadlines,” Henry chuckled. “And I like seeing if I can do things I’m typically not accustomed to doing.”
Henry created more than 80 pieces of art, which will all be on display at the art center through the month of September.
She said there were several classes and groups that helped her create each piece of artwork by her deadline.
“Every February I’ve participated in a Facebook group called ‘28 Drawing Days later,’” she said. “It invites artists from all over the world to make something and post the finished product every day. So that helped a lot.”
In addition, Henry sat in on a variety of art classes at the center, including foam print making with Patti Kennedy, JC Strote’s windchime class, Valarie Pinaglia’s lettering classes, an alcohol ink class with Jennifer Howell, and Marilyn Eger’s color theory in oils.
While she had previously worked with some mediums — such as oils — Henry said she had never taken a class in them, which helped her explore new art experiences.
New works on display at the Lodi center include framed paintings and drawings, one-of-a-kind, hand-made notecards and greeting cards, hand-painted tote bags, alcohol-ink painted pots, and a glass chime.
Henry said her favorite piece of art completed over the last year is a black and white scratchboard piece depicting cattle in a field near Brandt and Clements roads.
“I finished it last fall, and it’s been in a couple of juried shows already,” she said. “But this will be the first time on display here in Lodi. Scratchboard is the most work-intensive thing I do, because you’re making so many scratch marks.”
This was not the first time Henry had given herself an age challenge. The year before her 75th birthday, she completed at least 75 pieces of art. She said she has no plans to complete another age-related challenge, but may participate in the 30x30 challenge offered by Blue Line Arts in Roseville.
Receptions for Henry’s how will be held at the Lodi art center, 110 W. Pine St. in Downtown Lodi on Sept. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and Sept. 3 during the Art Hop from 2-5 p.m. Center gallery hours are Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
