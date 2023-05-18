LODI — From “Yellow Submarine” to “Ticket to Ride” to “Eleanor Rigby,” the Stockton Chorale is presenting a program of Beatles music at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Cherokee Memorial Park’s Vineyard Chapel, Highway 99 and East Harney Lane, Lodi.

A second performance will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at San Joaquin Delta College’s Atherton Auditorium, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.

