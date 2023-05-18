LODI — From “Yellow Submarine” to “Ticket to Ride” to “Eleanor Rigby,” the Stockton Chorale is presenting a program of Beatles music at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Cherokee Memorial Park’s Vineyard Chapel, Highway 99 and East Harney Lane, Lodi.
A second performance will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at San Joaquin Delta College’s Atherton Auditorium, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Traveling memorial coming to Lodi
LODI — Cherokee Memorial Park will host the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27 to 29 in the Vineyard Chapel, 14165 Beckman Road, Lodi.
The memorial will display military and personal photographs of the 780 service members from California who were killed during the Global War on Terror following the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
