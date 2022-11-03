San Joaquin County Registrar expecting smooth election

The San Joaquin County Registrar's Office is ramping up for the Nov. 8 election, when tens of thousands of ballots will be processed.

 Courtesy photograph

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters says next week's election should not see any hiccups, and she hopes to have final results certified before the California Secretary of State's Dec. 8 deadline.

"The election is going so smoothly, we've had no bumps so far," Registrar Olivia Hale said. "All the mail-in ballots we receive up through (Saturday) will be processed, and the bulk of mail in ballots will be received on Monday and Tuesday. But I have no intention of falling behind when we start to count after election night."