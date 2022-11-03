San Joaquin County Registrar expecting smooth election

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters says next week's election should not see any hiccups, and she hopes to have final results certified before the California Secretary of State's Dec. 8 deadline.
"The election is going so smoothly, we've had no bumps so far," Registrar Olivia Hale said. "All the mail-in ballots we receive up through (Saturday) will be processed, and the bulk of mail in ballots will be received on Monday and Tuesday. But I have no intention of falling behind when we start to count after election night."
Mail-in ballots received through Nov. 5 will be reported at about 8:15 p.m. on election night for the first initial round of results, she said. Following that, polling place results will be updated every two hours until all 384 precincts in the county have reported.
Hale said the final report of the night should be posted by midnight.
Monitoring the return of election materials, including the tabulation of ballots from the precincts, will take place at the ROV Warehouse at 7585 Longe St., Suite 112 in Stockton.
There will be a specific media, observer, campaign check-in and viewing area which will be open to the public.
As of May 26, there were 384,484 voters registered in San Joaquin County, of which 35,421 are in Lodi. Another 77,894 are in the unincorporated areas of the county, according to ROV records.
Hale is expecting voter turnout for the Nov. 8 election to be higher than June's primary.
Typically, turnout for gubernatorial primary elections in the county has been about 34%, she said. But last June's primary saw only 28% of registered voters cast ballots.
She's hoping to see at least a 50% turnout next week.
There are 178 polling places to cast ballots in person throughout the county, of which 20 are in Lodi. There are also three in Acampo, one in Lockeford, one in Clements and one in Woodbridge.
In addition, Acampo, Clements and Lockeford each have one ballot drop-off box, and there are four in Lodi.
And while several residents in the county have expressed concern over the way ballots have been counted during the June primary and the 2020 presidential elections, Hale said there is no need to worry about next week's election.
ÒWe've been adamant about addressing concerns from all the different demographics of voters," Hale said. ÒIf anyone has any questions, our door is always open, and we encourage residents to come in and see what we do. They can rest assured that this election will be handled securely, with trust, transparency and integrity."
