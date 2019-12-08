Two men were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 12 near Guard Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
No one else was involved in the wreck, according to a post on the California Highway Patrol's Stockton Area Facebook page.
The collision occurred when a red Nissan Altima traveling east on Highway 12 crossed over solid double-yellow lines into the westbound lane, the CHP said. The Altima crashed into a gray Nissan Sentra headed west. The two drivers both succumbed to their injuries and died on the scene, the CHP said.
Neither man has been identified at this time, pending notification of family members.
It's unclear why the Altima crossed into the westbound land, but CHP officers believe alcohol or drugs may have been involved, the agency said in an update to its original Facebook post.