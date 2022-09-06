LODI — Due to the extended advisory, the City of Lodi announced Saturday that it would extend cooling center hours at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., through Thursday. The cooling center will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., will also serve as a cooling center this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
The Galt Police Department lobby, 455 Industrial Drive, will continue providing cooling center hours this week as well. Through Friday, the lobby will be open from 2 to 8 p.m.
Free classes at the Lodi Public Library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will offer the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust Ave., Lodi:
• File Management Essentials — Sept .14 to 15 at 12:30 p.m.
• Beginning Microsoft Excel — Sept. 21 and 28 at 10 a.m.
• Beginning Microsoft Word — Sept. 26 to 27 at 10. a.m.
• Windows 11 Essentials — Sep 28 to 29 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily session runs about 21⁄2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited. For more information, email CLC signup@gmail.com or call 209-333-5554.
Docent classes at San Joaquin museum
LODI — Applications are now being accepted for the 2022-23 docent class at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum at Micke Grove Regional Park.
The first of 12 classes begins the morning of Monday, Sept. 19.
Taught by experienced docent graduates, students can expect to learn about San Joaquin County’s rich history, the museum’s living history and educational programs, pioneer chores, and how to give guided tours of the museum’s 18-acre campus. Attendees also get hands-on experience in rope-making, blacksmithing, and corn-husk doll making.
