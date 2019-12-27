Local nonprofit Partners for International Cooperation will host a voter registration workshop for Heritage District residents in January.
PIC president Natalie Bowman said the decision to host the workshop comes after previous years of low voter turnout among various ethnic groups living in Lodi’s Heritage District. People attending the workshop must be eligible U.S. citizens. Attendees are required to bring with them their driver’s license or Social Security card, along with proof of residence in California, to register to vote.
“In 2016, there were 380 Latinx people registered to vote, but only 130 went out to vote. Hosting this workshop will help the democratic process and encourage disenfranchised people to become more engaged voters,” PIC volunteer Sandra Vargas said.
The registration event in January will not be the only workshop PIC will hold in 2020, Bowman said, due to the primary election in March and general election in November.
Each registration night PIC hosts will also inform voters about ballot measures and proposition literature. Bowman said she is working with Vargas to condense and translate canvassing material.
“This is a non-partisan effort. We are not pushing any type of political agenda. We are just trying to get as much information out as possible so voters can make informed decisions,” Bowman said
Language translators will be present to answer participants’ questions and assist with the registration process, Bowman said. She believes language barriers have hindered the voter engagement process and made it difficult for people to take partake in voting.
“We currently have Spanish translators, but we are hoping to get Farsi, Urdu and Arabic translators to help translate any questions or information for native language speakers,” she said.
In 2018 Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced that facsimile ballots, or posted photocopies of ballots, must be provided in non-English languages, adding Punjabi, Hmong, Syriac, Armenian, Persian, and Arabic as languages covered under Section 14201— Elections Code and Election Day Procedures — in designated counties.
In San Joaquin County, non-English language ballots have been available in Spanish in the past under Section 203 Covered Languages. However, this year, ballots will be available in Cantonese, Punjabi, Tagalog, Ilocano, and Vietnamese, according to the California Secretary of State’s website.
Vargas is pleased to take part in the workshops hosted by PIC because she believes becoming involved herself and getting more of the Latinx community involved could encourage young people to get involved with the political process, including one day running for office.
“With more youth participation, we can shift both local and national politics, and create more inclusion for minorities. Especially on Lodi’s east side there are a lot of Latinos and Pakistani people. Once we start working together, we can make a progressive change for our community,” Vargas said.
The time is now to get more diverse groups involved in politics and voter registration is step in the right direction, Vargas said.
“The time is right. We are seeing young people and minorities run for seats both nationally and locally that have not been held by minorities. There is a new generation of voters and ideas. We need to embrace change and encourage the next generation to take the lead,” Vargas said.
Bowman is optimistic about turnout for the first voter registration workshop, but as 2020 progresses, she hopes to increase community participation before the general election.
The first workshop will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at PIC Commons, 226 E. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
For more information, visit www.partnersintlcoop.org.