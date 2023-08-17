If you’re new to Lodi and want to know more about its history, or if you already know but enjoy hearing stories of yesteryear, a long-running event that checks both of those boxes returns next weekend.
The Lodi Historical Society is hosting its annual Founder’s Day and Ice Cream Social Aug. 26 in the First United Methodist Church courtyard at the corner of Oak and Church streets.
It will be the first Founder’s Day celebration since 2019, and the first to be held at the church.
“We’re 100% thrilled,” historical society president Mary Jane East said. “It’s just good, wholesome family fun. We’re excited to be hosting it again.”
The ice cream social, which marks the city’s 154 years under a variety of names, was traditionally held at the Hill House Museum.
In 2017, the historical society partnered with Double Dip Gallery to host Ice Cream on Pine, an event that lasted three years until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
East said after a three-year hiatus, another venue needed to be found, and the First Methodist Church agreed to host for the 2023 event.
The ice cream social begins at 4 p.m., and East will be providing information about what Founder’s Day involves and why it’s recognized.
“It’s all about (how the city was) first Mokelumne Station, to Mokelumne Hill, and then the name change to Lodi, and all of that information,” she said.
Lodi was originally known as Mokelumne Station when it was founded on Aug. 25, 1869.
As the settlement grew, residents decided a name change was needed due to its being confused with the neighboring towns of Mokelumne Hill and Mokelumne City. So, the town officially became Lodi on March 21, 1874.
Entry into the Aug. 26 social is $10, and guests can also purchase 25 raffle tickets at $20 for a chance to take home one of 20 gift baskets.
Some of the raffle prizes attendees might win include gift certificates for Strings Italian Restaurant, Devines Gifts and Antiques or Advanced Auto, or wines from the Lodi Winegrape Commission or Michael David Winery, among others.
Fiddle player Shane Kalbach will provide live music, and guests can play games like cornhole while enjoying ice cream sundaes with all the toppings.
The society was founded in 1988 by six “History Buffs,” Larry and Maria Elena Serna Redmon, Larry and Ann Meyers, Birgit Hempe and Tom Bandelin. They were joined soon after by Ralph Lea, who wrote history columns for the Lodi News-Sentinel with Christi Kennedy for many years, and Naomi Cary.
The society’s mission is to preserve and promote interest in Lodi’s history, as well as recognize historical sites and landmarks. They host monthly meetings, served as docents at the Hill House Museum until recently, and host events such as the ice cream social.
In the past, they’ve led community efforts to save the now-restored Lodi Train Depot and Carnegie Library, which now hosts city council meetings.
The society began hosting the fundraiser because ice cream socials were a big deal in Lodi’s past — and all over the United States.
The first ice cream social in what is now the U.S. was held before the American Revolution in 1744, when Maryland Gov. Thomas Bladen hosted a dinner party featuring ice cream. President Thomas Jefferson jumped on the trend and held an ice cream social in the White House in 1803.
The dessert-centered social events spread throughout the U.S. during the 1800s, especially after the Civil War, with churches and schools often playing host. Back then, ice cream was a lot more work, requiring people to hand-churn each flavor.
All proceeds from the Aug. 26 event will go toward the Lodi Historical Society Museum Building Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.