The California Department of Transportation will perform one-way traffic control at various locations for striping operations on Highway 12 from Tower Parkway in Lodi to the Calaveras County line. Work will occur as follows:
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Tower Parkway and Glasscock Road to Lower Sacramento Road Aug. 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Lower Sacramento Road to Highway 99 Aug. 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Highway 99 to Guild Avenue Aug. 25-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Bruella Road to the Calaveras County line Aug. 25-30 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
‘Mamma Mia!’ now playing at Delta College in Stockton
STOCKTON — Lodi Musical Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia!” is now playing at the Tillie Lewis Theatre, San Joaquin Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave. in Stockton. The story follows mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie Sheridan as Sophie prepares to get married. Sophie, who has never known her father, invites three of her mother’s exes to the wedding.
Tickets are $20 for general admission or $17 for seniors and students. The musical runs at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31, 2 p.m. Aug. 31, and 4 p.m. Sept. 1.
For more information, visit www.lmtperformingarts.com.
— Kyla Cathey
Medicare meeting to be held in Stockton on Aug. 28
STOCKTON — The Sutter Gould Medical Foundation will host a Medicare presentation on Aug. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sutter Gould Medical facility, 2505 W. Hammer Lane, Conference Room 3011, Stockton.
A licensed insurance agent will guide participants through the various Medicare policies and answer questions as he or she guides individuals through their Medicare options.
• Learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D
• Find out which services are covered
• Know when and how to enroll
• Hear about the all-in-one Medicare Advantage plans available in San Joaquin County
Medicare Advantage plans can help simplify the complexity around Medicare and may offer more comprehensive and cost-effective benefits than original Medicare or fee-for-service plans.
Registration for this presentation is available by calling 209-548-7860. Accommodations for people with special needs will be available. Walk-ins are welcome to attend but seating is limited and registration is encouraged.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
Stockton mayor to serve on Victim Compensation Board
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, D-Stockton, to serve on the California Victim Compensation Board.
The California Victim Compensation Board is a state program dedicated to providing reimbursement for many crime-related expenses to eligible victims who suffer physical injury or the threat of physical injury as a direct result of a violent crime.
CVCB funding comes from restitution paid by criminal offenders through fines, orders, penalty assessments, and federal funds.
Victims of violent crimes in California — including mass shootings — can get help the state through the California Victim Compensation Board. It was established in 1965 and is the oldest agency of its type in the country.
— Oula Miqbel
Attorney General takes actions to stop robocalls
SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, announced an agreement with 12 telecommunications providers to prevent robocalls.
This agreement comes from the work of the coalition of attorneys general who in 2018 formed the Robocall Technologies Working Group.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have joined this agreement with the following telecom companies: AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, and Windstream.
Robocalls and telemarketing calls are currently the number one source of consumer complaints to both the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
FTC reported a total loss of $429 million as a result of these phone-based frauds.
The Robocall Technologies Working Group have adopted guidelines to prevent future robocals including:
• Free call blocking and labeling to stop robocalls
• Ensure numbers are not illegally spoofed and to prevent scammers from providing a number they are not authorized to use
• Investigate suspicious calls and calling patterns and identifying the callers
• Require traceback cooperation in call interconnection contracts by seeking language requiring voice service providers to identify the upstream carrier from which a suspected illegal robocall entered its network or to where the call originated in its network
— Oula Miqbel