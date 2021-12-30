Five years of growth earns Five Window small business honor

What began as a dream as youngsters inside their grandfather’s 1954 Five Window GMC truck has earned Joe Ehlers and Charlie Lippert local recognition.
The two cousins will be honored next month as the Lodi Chamber of Commerce has named their Five Window Brewing Co. as the 2021 Small Business of the Year.
“We’re just so blessed, humbled and thankful,” Ehlers said. “The support we’ve had from the community over the years, especially through these hard times ... there aren’t any words to describe it.”
Ehlers and Lippert started Five Window Brewing Co. in 2017, and over the last five years have offered nearly 30 craft beers of their own creation.
“It was such a surprise to get the award,” Lippert said. “We’re just honored, and to be a part of Downtown Lodi ... we’re both from Lodi, both my parents grew up in Lodi, and this means so much to me to receive this honor.”
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said the brewery was chosen primarily for its ever-growing presence in Lodi and the state.
“It was their growth,” he said. “They’ve gone from basically nothing to something really big, and they’re expanding, not only where they are located, but to other markets. They’re becoming a regional brand, and they have great retail business that’s becoming an over-the-counter business.”
Patrick noted how Ehlers and Lippert are currently expanding their Locust Street footprint, and might soon be adding to their in-house menu.
“We’re expanding to create a larger production area,” Ehlers said. “We’re going to add a new brewhouse, which will allow for more beer, more selection. We’re also expanding our kitchen so we can add more food to our menu.”
The beer production area should be complete within the next six months, Ehlers said, but the kitchen is another story. Not only are Ehlers and Lippert expanding their footprint on Locust Street, but they are expanding their business ventures into the seltzer market as well.
The cousins will be opening the California Seltzer Co. restaurant and taproom in Pacific Grove this coming spring as well with business partner Veronica Camp. The team has four flavors available, which can be found at Five Window, Angelo’s Mexican Restaurant and Brick House in Lodi, as well as dozens of stores and restaurants throughout the Central Valley.
Patrick said many of the chamber’s board of directors know Ehlers and Lippert on a personal level, and that they are regarded as “high-caliber young men.”
“They have very good business sense, they’re very hard workers, personable and very giving individuals,” he said. “I think they are going to continue to do terrific things as they grow and bring more attention to Lodi.”
Ehlers and Lippert said when they first opened Five Window Brewing Co. five years ago, they never thought they would be recognized by the community as a business of the year.
“I remember sitting (at the chamber’s annual dinner celebration) three years ago, watching Habanero Hots get this very award,” Ehlers said. “I never thought in a million years we’d get the same one.”
The cousins will be recognized at the chamber’s annual dinner celebration on Jan. 27 at the Wine & Roses Garden Ballroom. The chamber will also be honoring Jerry Fry, who was named the Outstanding Citizen of the Year last week, and Cepheid, which was named Business of the Year earlier this week. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office at 35 S. School St., or by calling 209-365-4605. You can also visit www.lodichamber.com or call 209-365-4605. To learn more about Five Window Brewing Co. and California Seltzer Co., visit www.fivewindow.com and californiaseltzerco.com.