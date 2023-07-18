The City of Lodi will begin stepping up efforts to ensure Lodi Lake and the nature area will be safe, officials told the News-Sentinel on Monday.
The city said it had received numerous concerns regarding illegal activity at the lake, specifically related to fires.
Staff said the Lodi Police Department is currently working on multiple investigations regarding the recent activity.
Five arrests have been made in relation to the north restroom fire, staff said, and police are investigating the most recent fire that burned nearly a quarter of an acre.
On June 3 at about 11:57 p.m., the Lodi Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the restroom on the north side of the lake near the boat ramp.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, and investigators determined it was a case of arson. Three teenagers were arrested a couple weeks later.
On July 11 at about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that burned less than a quarter of an acre in the nature area. Crews used their boat to access the fire, which was located on a peninsula along the Mokelumne River. The fire was knocked down relatively quickly, reports state, and crews remained on scene throughout the morning to clean up the area.
Police are also taking extra steps to address the issues, including reallocating resources to the lake area to deter and detect suspicious activities that may pose a threat.
No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigations, staff said.
Staff said the fire department has enhanced its emergency response preparedness by conducting pre-fire plans of the area for attack operations from the nature trail, the waterway and neighboring residences.
Because the department is part of the State Office of Emergency Services Master Mutual Aid agreement, support from surrounding agencies will be provided to combat any blazes at the lake if needed.
In addition, the Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is working with outside contractors to begin addressing the downed trees and weed and brush abatement needed in order to reduce fire risk in the nature area, staff said.
“As a reminder to all visitors at Lodi Lake, please be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or signs of potential fire hazards to park staff or the police department,” the city said. “We are determined to overcome these current issues and reinforce our commitment to providing a safe environment for everyone to enjoy Lodi Lake and the nature area.”
