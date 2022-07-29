LODI — The San Joaquin County Department of Public Works announced Thursday that it will fully reopen public self-haul operating days at the North County Recycling Center and Sanitary Landfill on Saturday.
The county’s Public Works temporarily closed the landfill on July 16, due to customer and employee safety concerns as well as requirements for regulatory compliance.
The landfill, 17720 E. Harney Lane, will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The recent closure has provided the solid waste team the opportunity to secure temporary staffing from other Public Works divisions, as well as intensively train contract employees in proper safety protocols and load checking at the county’s Lovelace Transfer Station,” San Joaquin County Public Works Director Fritz Buchman said. “These efforts have resulted in the ability to restore normal weekend self-haul services much sooner than originally anticipated.”
Lodi Family Resource Center to hold car wash
LODI — Lodi Family Resource Center will host a car wash from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 100 E. Pine St. A minimum donation of $10 is requested. Proceeds will benefit Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin’s Lodi Youth leadership project.
Unsecured property tax due by Aug. 31
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector has mailed 15,079 unsecured property tax bills to owners of business property such as equipment and fixtures, and certain personal property such as boats and airplanes.
The owners of unsecured property as of Jan. 1 are obligated to pay unsecured property taxes, even if the property is sold, removed from San Joaquin County, or destroyed after that date.
If you do not receive a tax bill by Aug. 5, download one at www.sjcttc.org or call the Unsecured Section in the San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at 209-468-2133. Failure to receive a tax bill will not relieve tax liens or prevent the imposition of penalties.
If tax is not paid by 5 p.m. Aug. 31, a 10% penalty will apply. Delinquent payments are subject to additional penalties, fees, and collection enforcement actions if unpaid for more than 60 days.
To pay online, visit www.sjcttc.org, and to pay by phone, call 866-954-1829. Payments may be mailed to SJC TTC, P.O. Box 2169, Stockton, CA 95201-2169. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the United States Postal Service or received in our office by Aug. 31 to avoid late penalties.
Payments may also be made at the San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 150, Stockton. Regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.