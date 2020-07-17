When various sectors of the economy began opening in May, many employers were able to bring their work force back on the job, improving unemployment by a little more than a percentage point.
That trend continued in June as the state continued to allow businesses to reopen, according to the latest reports from the California Employment Development Department.
The agency released its June report on Friday, in which the unemployment rate in San Joaquin County was 15.9%, up from a revised 16.6% in May.
According to the EDD’s monthly report, some 7,000 county residents returned to work in June, for a total of 239,100 employed.
The leisure and hospitality sector saw the largest increase in workforce last month, with 4,600 people back to work. In May, the industry saw an increase of 500 jobs.
Government was the only sector in June to see jobs lost, with 1,200 out of work. That sector had already seen a loss of 1,000 jobs in May.
The trade, transportation and utilities industry lost 600 jobs in May, but 2,000 returned to work last month.
Despite the small increase in employment numbers, June 2020 saw less people employed than the same period last year, when 265,600 had jobs. That’s 26,500 more than this year’s period.
Unemployment numbers in each city slightly declined in June as well, after a month of seeing the jobless rate increase.
Lodi’s unemployment rate last month was 13.4%, a tiny improvement over the 14.4% reported in May. The numbers remained the fourth highest in the county among incorporated cities.
Last month, there were 3,900 unemployed Lodi residents among a work force of 29,100.
Stockton remains the city with the highest number of jobless residents, with 22,700 out of work at a 17.3% unemployment rate, down from 17.8% in May.
Tracy and Manteca had rates of 15.8% and 15.1%, respectively, down from 16.5% and 16.3%.
According to EDD, the county’s numbers are worse than California as a whole, which reported a 14.9% unemployment rate in June.
The leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest increase in employment throughout the state, with 292,500 people returning to work. The trade, transportation and utilities industry reported an increase of 97,600 jobs, while education and health services added 84,000 to its workforce last month.
The EDD said that while the 14.9% unemployment rate is an improvement over the record high of 16.4% in April in May, it is still vastly higher than the 12.3% it was in March, October and November of 2010, the peak of the Great Recession.
To view the EDD’s report, released the third Friday of each month, visit www.labormarketinfo.edd. ca.gov.