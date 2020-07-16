In an effort to expand intensive care unit capacity in San Joaquin County, a federal medical assistance team has been deployed to assist doctors, nurses and therapists as positive COVID-19 cases continue to spike at the county’s seven hospitals.
The Department of Defense medical team, with 20 members including physicians, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and registered nurses, arrived at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial on Wednesday.
“The deployment of the federal medical assistance team to San Joaquin County will increase intensive care bed capacity by up to 15%,” San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Administrator Dan Burch said in a media statement. “However, hospital staffing shortages remain a challenge for all of our hospitals.”
According to county EMS, hospital intensive care units across the county are operating at 121% capacity, while total hospital capacity is at 71%.
There are a total of 699 beds at seven hospitals throughout the county, and 195 patients on Wednesday were being treated for COVID-19. In addition, 66 patients who tested positive for the virus were being treated in ICUs, according to EMS. There are a total of 120 ICU beds in the county.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial had 82 beds in use as of Wednesday, 36 of which were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to EMS. The hospital had six COVID-19 patients in the ICU, the agency reported.
“Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our patients and providing support for our physicians, nurses and staff,” Adventist Health Lodi Memorial executive director Daniel Wolcott said.
The team was in San Joaquin County after the state requested additional support for hotspot counties, he said.
“The Department of Defense medical teams ... will offer additional resources during the surge. They will also offer reinforcements for our medical professionals who have been on the front lines serving patients throughout our COVID-19 response,” Wolcott said. “Together, we are all playing an important role to address COVID-19.”
Lodi Memorial has the third largest number of beds in use in the county, and has treated the third highest number of COVID-19 patients in its ICU, according to EMS.
St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton had 308 beds in use Wednesday, 81 of which were occupied by COVID-19 patients. The hospital had 61 ICU beds in use, of which 41 were for COVID-19 patients.
San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp reported 145 beds in use, 38 of which were for COVID-19 patients. Ten of its 22 ICU beds were for COVID-19 patients, according to EMS.
The agency, in coordination with San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, will begin providing daily updates of current hospital conditions Monday through Friday.
The medical response team arrived in Lodi as San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported 7,428 positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 3,058 have recovered from the virus, the agency reported.
There have been 526 confirmed cases in the 95240 ZIP code, and 198 in the 95240 ZIP code, which include the City of Lodi and surrounding unincorporated areas.
“As we continue to treat COVID-19, we would like to remind our community and neighbors of the important role we all must play,” Wolcott said. “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines of wearing a mask while in public and practicing social distancing supports the life of a fellow community members and demonstrates support for the health of the physicians and nurses on the front lines.”
Lodi Memorial remains a safe place to receive care, Wolcott added. He urged those in the community — especially those feeling chest pain, experiencing stroke symptoms or with other serious concerns — to continue to seek care when they need it.
“And finally, we want to express our continued gratitude for all Adventist Health affiliated physicians, nurses, clinicians and professional staff who continue to go above and beyond to help our community face COVID-19 with compassion and professionalism,” he said. “They are health care heroes in every sense of the word.”