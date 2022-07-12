Here’s your chance. Candidate nomination period for city council starts next Monday, July 18 and ends August 12. However, if an incumbent does not file for re-election by that date, the nomination period is extended until August 17. Mayor Mark Chandler has already said he will not seek re-election. That gives you a month to fulfill your dreams of running for office. Council districts 1, 2, and 3 are up for grabs this year. Alan Nakanishi (Dist. 1) has said he’s running. Doug Kuehne (Dist. 3) lost his bid for county supervisor, so he’s good to go for a third council term. He hasn’t said if he’s running, but the smart money bets he will. Lisa Craig, Summer Pennino and Sandra Vargas previously announced their intentions to run for Chandler’s Dist. 2 seat. Council elections are now done by district, a change from how things were done since the city’s inception. A few years ago a law firm threatened litigation if the city didn’t change to district elections. Council members saw it as an expensive losing battle, so they plead nolo contendere and changed the way elections are done. City council members receive $700 per month, plus health insurance.
NIGHT TO REMEMBER: The Lodi High Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on September 24th at Hutchins Street Square. Though the class had over 800 graduates, there will be a little over 200 classmates and spouses attending, according to class alum Clare Zastrow Reynolds. But, get this: their all-night party featured no less than the world-renown Doobie Brothers band, she says. The band hails from San Jose and they were just starting out when they played for the grad class of ‘72. Since then, the Doobies have sold tens of millions of records, received multiple Grammy Awards, and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. You may recall, the Doobie Brothers returned to Lodi in 2008 as part of the Rock the Square benefit concert series.
CHILLED: All the regulars who swim in the pool at Hutchins Street Square, which includes Mike Gray, have been waiting anxiously for the pool’s heater to be replaced. Without the heater, he says, classes are canceled, and many people depend on the facility for therapy. The good news is the new heater should be in place by next month, so says Parks, Rec and Cultural Services Director Christine Jaromay.
BY THE NUMBERS: Everyone knows that most public pension plans are underfunded, significantly. CALPERS is the plan to which city of Lodi employees belong. Lodi’s account with CALPERS is about 68 percent funded, about $50 million short of the city’s goal to be 80 percent funded. Since 2015 city fathers have built a stash of cash they call a “pension stabilization fund,” which will be relied upon to help make pension premium payments in tough financial times. The city has been throwing millions of dollars into the fund each year, so the balance has grown to an impressive $22.3 million. The city has projected that it may make relatively small withdrawals from the reserve account over the next five years in order to meet higher pension costs.
BACK STORY: Here’s a little more history on that $1.75 million mansion for sale on Lower Sacramento Road we wrote about last week. The home was built by Freeman B. Mills, an educator, banker and vineyardist.
Mills taught for two years at Salem School, which was the only school in Lodi at the time. Then, he taught at Woodbridge grammar school for three years, followed by two more years of teaching at the Houston district school, according to local historian Christi Weybret.
In 1885, Mills married Carrie Ellis, daughter of Ralph Ellis, who was a founder of the Lodi Sentinel. He was a board member of the California Fruit Exchange and director of Citizens National Bank in Lodi. Mills was purportedly among the first to plant table grapes for commercial purposes in the Lodi area. By 1923, Mills owned some 250 acres of land. The mansion was sold to Jim Babcock by Ralphine Mills Tindall in 1959, with a handshake, for $27,000, according to Susan Babcock Wise, who grew up in the house. For years, the property was “out in the country,” until Lodi eventually grew up to and around it. Behind the property (in the earlier years) was a water tower, a barn (the second largest in San Joaquin County), and structures for housing seasonal workers.
The maid’s quarters were located by the landing at the top of the staircase. The maid would use tiny back stairs to make her way to the kitchen.
There was also a floor buzzer in the dining room that could be used to summon her, according to Wise. “Lower Sacramento was a quiet two-lane road. Sometimes, on summer evenings, we would all be sitting on the front porch and our dad would say, ‘I’ll give you each a nickel for every car that drives by.’ Rarely did we get the five cents,” remembers Wise. (Boy, have times ever changed.) The property is being sold by local civil engineer Neil Anderson, who’s not retired, and represented by Realtor Christina Bahlke-Wagner.
FLASHBACK: Fifty years ago, Tokay High School got its name. The new high school was born when Lodi Unified trustees split Lodi High into two separate schools. The board unanimously approved the new name at their meeting on Feb. 9, 1972.
However, a month earlier the board had a different view. They voted to name the schools Lodi North and Lodi South. Shortly after the decision was made, there was a public outcry against the names.
A news report at the time stated, “Trustees admitted there has been a strong reaction opposing their decision,” prompting the board to reconsider the names. The Chamber of Commerce was also meeting that same evening on the matter, and school trustees were waiting for the business group’s input before voting on new names. It was a cliff-hanger.
Before long, local optometrist and Chamber President Frank Johnson arrived at the school board meeting. He recommended the names, “Lodi High” and “Tokay High” for the two high schools. The board of trustees agreed.
However, earlier in the meeting Trustee Carroll Dow objected to rescinding the names chosen just 30 days earlier, but he would not make an issue of it. “Some seem to think if the names are not changed the world is coming to an end,” Dow said at the time. He voted for the change anyway.
REMEMBRANCE: We note the passing Marilyn Field, arguably one of the most important figures in Lodi youth sports and recreation programs ever. Ms. Field died recently at age 86.
She spent 33 years as a recreation supervisor, where she was instrumental in building athletic programs for women and girls. Marilyn was recognized for her contributions to athletics in 2010 when she was inducted into the Lodi Community Hall of Fame. During her time with the city, she initiated the youth soccer program, co-led the late-night basketball program and started the summer swim league. Marilyn was also in charge of the children's summer theater and band programs, and coordinated the youth and adult art classes with the Lodi Art Center.
Her contributions to Lodi will continue to be felt for generations.
———
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
