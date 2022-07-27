LODI — Animal Friends Connection’s Bowl for Pets fundraiser will be held Aug. 6 at West Lane Bowl, 3900 N. West Lane, Stockton.
Teams of three to five players are encouraged to bring at least $50 per-person pledges. Each bowler that obtains $50 in donations receives a free animal friends connection ink pen.
Pizza, dessert and sodas or water is available for all paid bowlers. Bowlers must bring their completed pledge sheets and donations to the bowling alley 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled bowling time.
Money raised by Bowl for Pets will allows Animal Friends Connection to continue offering their spay/neuter programs and caring for animals awaiting adoption.
