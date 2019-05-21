Looking to reduce the stress of families commuting out of town to seek cancer treatment, Lodi radiation oncologist Dr. Travers McLoughlin plans to open the Cancer Care Center of Lodi by April 2020.
For McLoughlin, the aim of CCC (Cancer Care Center of Lodi) is to provide a local facility that offers state-of-the-art radiation therapy for patients, and new medical treatments for patients seeking clinical trials.
The decision to open a cancer facility in Lodi is a personal endeavor for McLoughlin, who has personally experienced the toll cancer takes on both the patient and the family when commuting for treatment.
In January of 2017, McLoughlin’s daughter Julia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The onerous journey of driving out of town to seek treatment was one that resonated with McLoughlin too well, and he knew that he wanted to make a difference in someone else’s cancer fight.
“It is very stressful to have to go to Stanford, UCSF, or UC Davis for medical treatment. The creation of the cancer center is our way of giving back to our community and offering a place for our loved ones to go while they seek treatment without having to drive two to four hours to get treated,” McLoughlin said.
After months of research and reaching out to his colleagues, McLoughlin connected with Jesse Kaestner, who had experience opening cancer centers in the Bay Area.
“I have served many different administrative roles in a medical office, which really helped me when I started opening facilities in the Bay Area because I had that background knowledge about all the specifics of how an office is run,” Kaestner said.
Kaestner, who will serve as vice president of operations for CCC, has been negotiating deals on new technologies and machines that will be used at the center.
“The facility will be equipped to offer treatment and screenings for oncology patients, as well as different types of radiation and immunotherapy,” Kaestner said.
“The new facility will offer the latest advances in radiation therapy: Intensity-modulated radiation therapy, brachytherapy, and stereotactic radiation therapy,” McLoughlin added. “We will also have PET and CT scans to help stage and re-stage patients' cancers and assist with treatment planning.”
Kaestner is currently in the process of procuring an Elekta, which is a linear acceleration radiation machine that offers more tumor targeting. The Elekta boasts a MOSAIQ software system that streamlines and simplifies the delivery of complex radiation treatment regimens.
The cost of the Elekta is estimated at $5 to $7 million, according to Kaestner, who believes the technology is a game changer in radiation treatment.
The overall cost of the center is projected at $12 million, Kaestner said.
“We are not building a new facility per se, we are renovating an existing property to convert into the CCC,” Kaestner said.
The entire inside of the building will be completely transformed and retrofitted to fit all the medical equipment needed for the cancer center, according to McLoughlin.
“We purchased the building located near South Mills Avenue near West Kettleman Lane. It has been used previously as a medical building, and it spacious enough for us to pursue a project of this caliber,” Kaestner said.
The center will treat all types of cancer through the various stages.
As the renovation moves ahead, McLoughlin is already looking at the future of the CCC and the potential for collaborative relationships with nearby medical research centers.
“The universities in this area are doing cutting-edge research. Our proximity to some of these schools can get patients into some of the clinical trials that they are doing,” McLoughlin said.
The CCC is expected to be completed before April 2020, but McLoughlin and Kaestner are working to have the center open before August of this year.