STOCKTON — Under San Joaquin County’s most recent revision of its stay-at-home order, businesses deemed non-essential can only perform minimum operations to protect its assets.
The revised order was presented to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning and released officially later in the evening, taking effect just before midnight.
Minimum business operations, according to the order, include processing payroll and providing for the delivery of existing inventory to residences and businesses.
Employees of non-essential businesses who are allowed on site to perform these minimal operations must comply with all social distancing protocols outlined for all businesses in the revised order.
Those protocols include limiting the number of people who can enter the site at any one time to make sure a six-foot distance from one another is in effect at all times, except as required to complete tasks; markings must be placed at a six-foot minimum in areas where lines are formed; hand sanitizer, soap and water, or an effective disinfectant must be placed at or near the entrance to the building an in areas of high traffic; and regularly disinfect all surface areas that are touched regularly.
Businesses must also provide payment with no contact. If a business is unable to do so, then it must disinfect all payment portals, pens and styluses after each use.
In addition, businesses must post signage at entrances informing all who enter that they should avoid entering the site if they have a cough or fever, and not engage in any kind of physical contact. If they do need to sneeze or cough, they should do so into their elbow.
Businesses are also asked to follow any protocols listed online at www.cdc.gov/corona virus/2019ncov/community/guidancebusiness-
response.html.
Both essential and non-essential businesses must put these protocols in place before Saturday.
All gyms, bingo halls, bars, tasting rooms, brew pubs and in-dining restaurants must remain closed to the public, except for minimum basic operations. Restaurants can continue, however, to provide delivery and take-out services.
The complete text of the order can be found online at https://tinyurl. com/SJCorder.