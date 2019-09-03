The dog days of summer are nearing an end, and the heat may soon be easing, too.
Residents can expect temperatures to linger in the low 90 to mid-80s later this week, according to meteorologist Alan Reppert of Accuweather, a private forecasting firm.
“Temperatures are expected to dip Thursday and continue to drop into next week,” he said. “The cooler temperatures are expected as a storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest.”
Temperatures will continue to drop through September, up until the first day of autumn, Reppert said.
“We are seeing winds that are typical for this time of the year, but as we see wind speeds pick up and temperatures drop, that puts the region at more of a risk for wildfires,” he said.
The winds could also cause problems for firefighters in Tulare County, who are trying to put a stop to a fire that broke out on the dry hillsides east of Woodlake on Saturday. The Tulare fire is nearly contained, but had burned through 756 acres as of Monday afternoon.
“The fire season ends in Northern California when the rain season starts, which is usually in mid- to late October,” Reppert said.
So far this year, CalFire has responded to 3,572 wildfire incidents, which burned 27,175 acres.
Last year was considered the worst year for fires in California to date, according to the Wildland Fire Summary report by the National Interagency Coordination Center. The report reported that 1.8 million acres burned across California in 2018.
The report added that last year was also California’s deadliest year for fires as well, with more than 100 killed — 85 in the Camp Fire that tore through Paradise and neighboring towns last fall.
The Camp Fire, which began on Nov. 8 and was contained on Nov. 25, was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. The fire scorched through 18,804 structures and 153,000 acres.
The Camp Fire was able to spread as quickly because of warmer conditions and below-normal precipitation that continued through November, the Climate Prediction Center reported.
“Fall brings higher frequencies of north wind events, so dry fuels can burn quickly and north winds can push a fire out of control and cause wildfire conditions to change rapidly,” Reppert said.