At least one injured in rollover crash at Lower Sacramento, Turner roads

At least one person was injured in a crash involving an alleged reckless driver at Turner and Lower Sacramento roads Tuesday.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection at about 10:30 a.m., and upon arrival, found a silver four-door sedan on its roof.
The airbag had been deployed and the front windows were shattered.
“We were getting multiple calls about a reckless driver,” Sgt. Steve Maynard said. “It appears that the silver car plowed into a black one parked (on Turner Road), then flipped over.”
Maynard said one person in the black car was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. He did not know the extent of the injuries.
Officers and members of the department’s Partners unit monitored all four directions of the intersection, and directed passing vehicles away from the accident.
Lodi Fire Department personnel had cleaned up the debris by 11 a.m., and the silver sedan was towed shortly thereafter.
No further information about the collision was available at press time.