Several times a month, Bob Stahmer leaves his Stockton home and heads for the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge near Vernalis. Armed with a notebook and camera, he records every living thing he sees — plants, animals, insects, even fungi.
“There are a few bird species that I have probably never seen in my life that I found down there,” he said.
Among them are rails, gawky and shy brown birds. At the San Joaquin River, they like to hide in the marsh plants, but they have a unique cry so Stahmer knew they were there.
“Finally, like a month ago, I was out there on a quiet day and I just stood still for a few minutes, and one came out of the reeds,” he said.
He also may have spotted a lazuli bunting, though he can’t be sure. He only saw it for a couple of seconds.
“It was the brightest turquoise, light blue color I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.
For each animal or plant species he comes across, he takes photos or video and records notes on where and when he spotted it.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was doing the same work at the Lodi Lake Nature Area. However, as more people turned to the nature trail to safely exercise over the past year, he went looking for a quieter spot.
Stahmer’s hobby was a long time in the making. He graduated from the University of California, Davis with a degree in botany, and focused on vegetable crops during his graduate studies. From there, he interned with Heinz — the ketchup and sauce maker, now Kraft Heinz Co. — in Stockton, and that internship turned into a career.
He stayed with the company until it was purchased by Berkshire Hathaway and the Brazilian firm 3G Capital in 2013. At that point, he knew his job was on the chopping block, and left the company.
Looking for new ways to fill his time, Stahmer turned from vegetables to wild plants.
That’s when a friend told him he should pay a visit to Lodi Lake and check out the nature trail. At the time, Stahmer hadn’t even known there was a lake in Lodi.
“You’re pulling my leg,” he remembers telling the friend.
He quickly became a regular on the Lodi Lake nature trail. It’s more wild and more enjoyable than many of the other local nature areas, he said.
Soon, Stahmer’s background in botany began to surface, and he began taking notes and photos of the plants. He also snapped photos of the animals and insects, to see if friends or docents could identify them for him. He’s a member of the Mycological Society of San Francisco, who helped him confirm the identities of mushrooms and fungi he found on his walks.
So when a local graduate student studying local butterfly species invited anyone interested in joining him on the project to attend a meeting, Stahmer went.
The student was surveying butterflies at Lodi Lake — specifically, the California sister (Adelpha californica) and Lorquin’s admiral (Limenitis lorquini). The two species look very much alike, and the goal was to note down how many of each they spotted to get an idea of the local population.
The student needed volunteers to take over the count for a couple of months.
“He was going to move to a different location that summer,” Stahmer said.
So Stahmer and Kathy Grant, the City of Lodi’s watershed program coordinator, visited every week to count butterflies. They found that for about every 99 Lorquin’s admiral they spotted, they saw one California sister.
Even after the project ended, Stahmer kept taking photos and surveying different species at the Lodi Lake Nature Area. Among his favorites are the wood ducks and red-shouldered hawks, the deer, and the foxes. The nature area is home to both red and gray foxes.
“They are very cute,” Stahmer said with a chuckle.
He collates all of his research in spreadsheets, with photos and video when he can manage it.
The video lets him spot things he might otherwise miss, he said. For example, he filmed a kestrel eating a lizard, and managed to capture a frame just as the lizard’s tail disappeared down the hatch. He also saw an egret swallow a crayfish whole, he said.
Part of his goal is to note which plants and animals are there during certain times of the year.
Stahmer estimates he has hundreds of thousands of photos at this point, not just from Lodi Lake but also from the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge and a few other sites in the area.
(He once saw a burrowing owl from near the Isenberg Crane Reserve on Woodbridge Road, for example; he spotted the owl nestled down, looking around, and captured it on film.)
Once the pandemic is over, he hopes he can share some of his research with the Lodi Lake Docents.
In the meantime, Stahmer has settled into his routine of visiting the San Joaquin River, where he’s already gathered more than 60 folders of photos and video. He has also set up a trail camera that spies on the local wildlife when no humans are about.
He’s seen all kinds of animals there: cranes, white pelicans, American coots, quail, western fence lizards — even a coyote.
“He wouldn’t come up to me to let me pet him, though,” he said with a laugh.
He’s been trying to spot one of the endangered brush rabbits that make their home in the area. He’s seen rabbits from a local repopulation program being released there before, and even got to let one loose himself, but has yet to spot one in the wild.
“I’ve seen the cottontails, and I’ve seen jack rabbits,” but no brush rabbits, he said.