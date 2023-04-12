STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding will be the first on the board of elected officials to be designated to serve on the newly-formed Election Advisory Committee.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-0 to appoint Ding to the new committee, as well as approve its composition, role, responsibilities and operating procedures.
The committee was formed last June after county residents raised concern about elections integrity and security following the 2020 general election. Some residents have claimed the voting system in San Joaquin County can be hacked to manipulate ballots in favor of certain candidates.
The residents have also demanded the county adopt hand-counted voting results.
Last June, supervisors directed the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Office to meet with the committee twice prior to the 2022 general election to address concerns about integrity and security, according to Tuesday’s staff report.
The ROV conducted two open-forum meetings with the committee on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, in which members were able to voice their concerns,
Staff from the ROV, the County Counsel’s Office, the County Administrator’s Office and Sheriff’s Office were available for questions and answers.
A report out of that meeting was given to supervisors at the Sept. 27 meeting.
Following Tuesday’s approval, the EAC will provide recommendations to supervisors and the ROV to reform the public’s perception of the integrity of the electoral process, as well as increase voter confidence, public trust and voter engagement in the county.
It will also provide a platform for voters to receive information, ask questions and raise concerns about the electoral process, staff said.
Ding, who represents the Lodi area and eastern unincorporated areas of the county, said the committee’s formation was about ensuring a fair and transparent election.
“We do not want to be Florida or some other county in this country that holds up a federal election,” he said. “We’re going to do everything in our power, we’re going to find the brightest, smartest members to surround ourselves, and we’re going to go in (and ensure elections are fair).”
The committee will be comprised of one county supervisor, five appointed members and five alternates.
Each supervisor will nominate a member and alternate, both of which are expected to attend meetings.
Members will serve a maximum of two terms, each consisting of two years, in alignment with the election cycle.
The first round of appointments will occur on May 23, staff said.
The committee’s first meeting will be scheduled after new members are selected and a chair appointed, but no later than June 15, 2023.
The second meeting will be scheduled for August, staff said.
Next year, the committee will hold five meetings, with two prior to the June primary and three prior to the general election.
Meetings will be held in January, 45 days prior to the election, and in May, 30 days after election results are certified and forwarded to supervisors.
Additional meetings will be held in September, 60 days prior to the election, October, 30 days prior to the election, and late December or early early January, 30 days after results are certified and submitted to supervisors.
Topics to be discussed at meetings include reviewing current election law; increasing engagement in the election day process; improving voter trust in the process; improve safety, security and accuracy of SJC Voting System; and in-depth review of voter and vote record-keeping process; and cleaning up the voter rolls, among others. Although no members of the public commented during Tuesday’s discussion, Ding told those have asked for the removal of voting machines in the past to be careful what they wish for.
“If you really want precinct captains counting ballots, or what have you, when you get 187 people voting where there are 90 people that live there, and then they have to figure out over the next month whether they’re right or wrong... it’s not the machines, it’s the people,” he said.
Supervisor Tom Patti said he hoped committee meetings will be informative and engage the public as much as possible, with designated Q&A periods to hear concerns.
“People want fair, transparent elections so you get your voices heard, and you want to get rid of bad behavior,” he said. “We understand people don’t want voting in advance. We understand people don’t like ballot boxes. If you live in a reality that the system is broken or jaded or bad, we can’t control it.”
A comprehensive presentation on election integrity and administration in San Joaquin County is available online at www.sjcrov.org.
