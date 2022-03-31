Local voters will have choices galore for the June primary in crowded congressional, county supervisor races

With state, federal and local lawmakers’ districts redrawn and incumbents opting out of reelection or seeking other seats this year, voters in Lodi and the surrounding area will have more than a dozen candidates from which to choose.
March 11 was the filing deadline for candidates in the June 7 primary, and eight are vying for the newly redrawn 9th Congressional District, while six are running for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors’ District 4 seat.
San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty said she isn’t expecting a large voter turnout this June, given it’s a gubernatorial primary.
She noted the 2018 June primary, which only had 32% of registered voters in the county at that time cast ballots.
“This election is usually the lowest turnout of the all four major elections we have,” Ditty said. “I’d like to see 50% if not 60% turnout. That would be great. But we should see a little more than 32% this time around since everyone will be provided mail-in ballots by law.”
Probably the biggest name in the congressional district race is Josh Harder, who announced his run in January.
A Turlock native, Harder has been serving the 10th Congressional District — which included Tracy, Manteca, Ripon and Escalon — since 2019.
When new boundaries were approved in December, that distinct was reassigned to encompass Contra Costa County.
Harder initially announced he would seek reelection in the 13th District, which encompasses the southwestern portion of San Joaquin County, western Stanislaus County, Merced County and the western portions of Madera and Fresno counties.
But when Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, announced in early January he would not seek reelection, Harder decided to run for the newly redrawn 9th District.
On of the six opponents he’ll be facing off against is San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, who currently represents west Stockton, Lathrop and Manteca, as well as portions of the Delta.
Elected in 2016, Patti is a Stockton native and Stagg High School alum who owns Delta Cranes.
Stockton native Harpreet Chima is a UC Davis clinical lab researcher who has worked on “progressive” campaigns for Stockton City Council and San Joaquin County District Attorney candidates.
Jim Shoemaker is the lone Lodi resident running for Congress this June. The owner of Delta Pool Service is also the president of the San Joaquin County Republican Assembly.
Khalid Jeffrey Jafri is a retired small business owner, electrical engineer and farmer from Stockton, who has served as a member of the Lodi Winegrape Growers Association and the San Joaquin County Farm Bureau, among other boards.
As a farmer, he has grown walnuts, cherries and grapes, three of the most valued commodities to be produced in the Central Valley. He too is a member of the SJCRA.
Jonathan Emmanuel Madison is a Northern California native who graduated Magna Cum Laude from Howard University with distinguished honors in 2011. While attending Howard, he interned with several U.S. Senators and House members, according to his campaign biography.
He graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 2016 and founded the Madison Firm shortly thereafter.
Karena Apple Feng is a newcomer to the political arena. Born in Taiwan, she is a real estate broker who earned a graduate’s degree from George Washington University in 2018 and a law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in 2014.
No information was available for Mark Andrews, the lone Independent candidate running for the seat.
On the heels of McNerney’s exit from politics, California State Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, announced his intention to run for Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in February.
The 9th District Cooper represented no longer includes Elk Grove. Redistricting has the district now encompassing the eastern portion of San Joaquin County, Galt, and eastern Stanislaus County.
That provided Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, the opportunity to run for the new 9th District.
Flora currently represents the 12th District, which as been reassigned to Marin County.
Elected in 2016, Flora is a Stanislaus County native, a farmer and former firefighter. He is running unopposed in the primary.
For the last several weeks, the News-Sentinel has been profiling candidates for the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.
Candidates for that race include Lodi Unified School District teacher and resident Nancy Gonzalez St. Clair; Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne; Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; American Event Rentals owner Steve Colangelo; and former Sheriff’s Office correctional officer and probation officer Paul Brennan.
DA to take on employee
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar will seek reelection to her post this year, facing off against one of her deputies, Ron Freitas.
Salazar was first elected in 2014, and ran unopposed in 2018.
Freitas is a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Juvenile Justice division, and has served as a Lodi Unified District School Board member since 2012.
Superintendent of Schools race
San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools Troy Brown, who was appointed to the post last year after the retirement of James Mousalimas, will seek election to the post this year.
Brown began his career as an English teacher and coach at Tracy High School, working his way up the ladder as principal there, as well as at West High School in the Tracy Unified School District.
He would move on to become associate superintendent of student programs and services at the SJCOE before succeeding Mousalimas.
His opponent is Brian Biedermann, a Tracy native who graduated from Escalon High School and Stanislaus State.
He has 23 years in San Joaquin County education, including as principal at Edison High School, and currently serves as an AVID staff developer and administrative coursework teacher with the SJCOE.
Other races
San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow will be running unopposed this June, as will San Joaquin County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Steve Bestolarides and San Joaquin County Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham.
San Joaquin County Auditor-Controller Jeffrey Woltkamp will be running against certified public accountant Shannon Esenwien.
Lodi City Council races to begin after primary
City of Lodi interim City Clerk Pam Farris said elections information should be available on www.lodi.gov after April 11, when the new city clerk is due to take office.
The city does not have a primary election, Farris said, so candidates for Lodi City Council districts 1, 2 and 3 will take place in November during the general election.
Dity said her office is on schedule to send out materials and build the June ballot, which should be mailed out in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.