STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services on Thursday reported the first human case of West Nile Virus in the county this year.
The agency said a 49-year-old Stockton man has been diagnosed with the virus, and is currently being treated at a local health care facility.
“Most people who are infected do not get sick, and the risk of serious illness to people is low,” Dr. Maggie Park, County Public Health officer, said in a media statement. “However, about 1% of individuals can develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.”
West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito, and residents should be aware of serious symptoms such as severe headaches, stiff neck, severe disorientation or confusion.
A serious infection generally requires hospitalization to provide intravenous fluids, respiratory support and prevention of secondary infections. There is currently no cure or vaccine for WNV.
This is the second human case of WNV reported in California in 2023. Tulare County reported its first case of the virus earlier this year. According to the California Department of Public Health’s West Nile Virus page, there were four human cases of WNV in San Joaquin County last year, and the virus was also found in 208 mosquito samples. There were a total of 148 human cases throughout the state in 2022.
This year, the virus has been found in 154 mosquito samples in San Joaquin County, and eight dead birds have been reported. Tulare County has reported finding WNV in 195 mosquito samples, which is the highest in the state.
Residents are being asked to eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that support mosquito development.
• Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active — at dawn and dusk — especially for the first two hours after sunset.
• Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and other protective clothing, when outdoors, and apply insect repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.
• Exclude mosquitoes from your home with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, and contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating equine against WNV.
For more information, or to report significant infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes, visit sjmosquito.org or call 209-982-4675. you can also call 800-300-4675. Report dead birds to 877-968-2473 or visit westnile.ca.gov.
