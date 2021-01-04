COVID-19 Update

CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS
  • 46,562 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 4,680 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 224 in Woodbridge, 190 in Lockeford, 359 in Acampo, 47 in rural Galt, and 39 in Thornton. There have been 561 deaths. 41,658 may have recovered; there were 4,237 active cases. On Monday, 340 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 50 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 13 of those in the ICU.
  • 69,111 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 1,974 in Galt and 58 in Isleton. There have been 898 deaths. 52,808 have "likely recovered;" there were approximately 15,400 active cases. On Monday, 488 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 105 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
  • On Dec. 29, 2020, there were 853 total cases in Calaveras County, with 22 deaths. 3 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 711 patients were considered recovered. Calaveras County has not updated its data in the past week.
  • On Sunday, there were 1,181 total cases in Amador County, with 22 deaths. On Sunday, 25 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 964 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
  • 36,255 cases in Stanislaus County, with 631 deaths. 31,849 patients may have recovered.
  • 53,714 cases in Alameda County, with 656 deaths.
  • 42,632 cases in Contra Costa County, with 347 deaths.
  • 2,420,894 total cases in California, with 26,635 deaths. 
  • 20,782,635 cases in the United States, with 353,069 deaths.
  • 85,596,589 cases worldwide, with 1,851,153 deaths.

Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus