Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary logos to be added to Lodi sign

Internationally recognized logos for the Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs will be added to the “Welcome to Lodi” sign located at the Hutchins Street and Harney Lane intersection.
The Lodi City Council approved plans to add signs recognizing all three service groups for their philanthropic endeavors and continued community support, during the Dec. 18 city council meeting held at Carnegie Forum.
The proposed freestanding emblems are approximately 18 inches in diameter, made out of metal, and will be installed by club volunteers with a city-issued permit, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer.
The “Welcome to Lodi” sign was built by the Lodi Lions Club in 1985 as part of the Hutchins median project.
“I was present during the initial installation of the sign as part of the Lodi Rotary project,” said Doug Holck of the Lodi Rotary Club.
Richard Prima, Lodi Lions Club second vice president, said the landscaping around the sign was part of a joint service project by both the Lodi Lions Club and the Lodi Rotary.
“Service clubs have been around for a long time, and I have always been impressed by what they do in Lodi,” Prima said.
From the annual Lodi Lake pancake breakfast hosted by the Kiwanis to planting the community garden at the LOEL Center, and adding the tot lot at Emerson Park, the service clubs in Lodi have volunteered significant amounts of time, money and resources throughout the community.
“The notion of having a welcome sign with all our club signs is really important. There used to be a sign on Cherokee Lane years ago, but we needed to bring that back and let people know that service clubs are alive and well in Lodi,” Prima said.
In the past, the city has allowed service club emblems to be installed on city signs as long as the club members maintain the emblems.
Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce believes there is an added benefit to having the emblems, especially for tourists visiting Lodi, but questioned the current condition of the sign.
“It is awesome that we are advertising that we have them here, but the last time I went by that sign it was looking kind of shabby,” Mounce said.
According to Public Works Director Charles Swimley, staff reconditioned and repainted the sign in 2017.
Councilman Mark Chandler, who is also a Rotarian, thanked the service group representatives for being present during the meeting and for their dedication to enhancing the community.
“It is all volunteer work, they are just contributing to the community,” Chandler said.