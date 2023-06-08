Access to Mokelumne to remain closed through July 4

Recreational usage on the Mokelumne River, including river rafting from the Mokelumne River Day Use Area to the county’s own Stillman Magee Regional Park, will remain closed through July 7.

With the Mokelumne River’s flow expected to remain at 2,500 cubic feet per second for theforeseeable future, access will remain closed through the July 4 holiday, San Joaquin County Park officials announced this week.

