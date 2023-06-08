Access to Mokelumne to remain closed through July 4

With the Mokelumne River’s flow expected to remain at 2,500 cubic feet per second for theforeseeable future, access will remain closed through the July 4 holiday, San Joaquin County Park officials announced this week.
All recreational usage, including river rafting from the Mokelumne River Day Use Area to the county’s own Stillman Magee Regional Park, will remain closed through July 7.
Stillman Magee Regional Park remains closed, along with Woodbridge Wilderness Area. State and county officials have continued to monitor local rivers and waterways since winter storms caused record snowfall and sparked flood concerns.
Day-use and boat launching at Dos Reis Regional Park, which borders the San Joaquin River, remains closed at this time, along with Mossdale Crossing Regional Park.
Park officials will continue to assess all facilities as flood concerns subside and reopen parks once conditions improve. There is no estimated reopening date at this time.
