Over the past three years, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial has partnered with the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation to raise some $14 million to create a cancer diagnostic treatment program for the community.
This week, the foundation and hospital are launching “Conquering Cancer in Lodi,” the final campaign to raise funds for specialized equipment that will diagnose breast cancer in dense breasts.
Nearly half of all women have dense breasts, and the hospital said that more than 70% of breast cancers occur in dense breasts.
“Having a Cancer Center of Excellence in Lodi is a blessing for all of us, and we know the community will step up to partner with us in completing this journey for our friends and family,” LMH Foundation President Wayne Craig said in a media statement Monday.
In the past, technology was not available to detect early-stage cancers in dense breasts, the hospital said.
Acquisition of the Invenia ABUS Ultrasound provides the cancer center with the ability detect breast cancer early.
If surgery is required, the center’s new Senti-Mag Tumor Location System will be used to insert a tiny pellet at the tumor location, giving surgeons the assistance they need to identify precisely where to work, the hospital said.
During the three-year fundraising effort, the foundation and hospital have remodeled Lodi Memorial’s Advanced Imaging Center updated all imaging equipment with the latest technology, and built a cancer center with a state-of-the-art linear accelerator for radiation treatment.
The center has the only PET CT Scan machine in the region, as well as a dedicated Nurse Navigator to guide patients and family through their journey to recovery.
In addition to securing new and updated equipment, a new Patient Transportation Program has been established to assist those who have challenges when trying to make treatment appointments.
Located at 2047 West Vine St., adjacent to the hospital’s West Campus, Adventist Health patients no longer have to leave town for daily treatments that can last several weeks, which can produce stress, create transportation challenges and significant costs for travel and overnight visits in other communities.
The center was the former oncology clinic that Drs. Harvey Gilbert and John Kiraly called home.
After a complete update and retrofit, the foundation managed a public photo contest to decorate the center’s interior with large pictures printed on metal.
The courtyard was also remodeled, with a new fountain donated by Ken Heffel and family in honor of his mother.
In addition, the courtyard was dedicated to childhood cancer survivor Julia McLoughlin, daughter of Dr. Travers McLoughlin, the center’s director.
“I am proud to offer our patients state-of-the-art equipment and technology, like the ABUS Breast Ultrasound and the Senti-Mag tumor localization system, which greatly increases a patient’s prognosis, comfort and recovery,” Adventist Health surgeon Dr. Sukhmine Nedopil said in Monday’s media statement.
To donate to “Conquering Cancer in Lodi,” visit www.lmhfoundation.org/
donate-conquering-cancer. html or mail a check to LMH Foundation, 845 S. Fairmont Ave., Ste. 3, Lodi, CA 95240.