As concern over the coronavirus continues to grow, impacts are beginning to snowball here locally. In response to the governor’s call for restaurants to reduce seating capacity by half, Pietro’s Trattoria on Kettleman Lane has announced that they are closing their doors indefinitely.
Owner Jim Murdaca says they will remain closed until “it is safe to resume business.”
Unfortunately, employees are being laid off for the duration.
In addition to the other closures announced last week, at least a half dozen local churches cancelled services this past Sunday, with the door open for further cancellations. The News-Sentinel is collecting a listing of local churches and religious groups who are offering streaming services via Facebook or YouTube. Please email kyla@lodinews.com with information.
Many local wine tasting rooms have also shuttered operations at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request.
Needless to say, there will soon be an economic fallout from the layoffs and closures.
- Micke Grove Zoo — Micke Grove Zoo will temporarily close to the public beginning today and lasting until at least March 31. All programs and events scheduled during this time will be canceled or postponed.
Animal care staff will continue reporting to work and caring for the zoo’s animals.
Micke Grove Zoo is the second facility in San Joaquin County Parks to announce a temporary closure, after the Oak Grove Nature Center in Oak Grove Regional Park announced yesterday that it will be closed through April 17.
- San Joaquin County Parks — All regional, neighborhood and community parks will remain open during normal park hours. San Joaquin County officials ask that the public adhere to current CDC guidelines and avoid social gatherings of 10 people or more.
Additionally, the San Joaquin County Park Office will continue to operate between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with reservations accepted until 4:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to conduct business via telephone when possible at 209-953-8800.
For updates and more information, visit www.sjparks.com.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Stockton — All Masses have been suspended until further notice, and all Catholic schools in the diocese have been temporarily closed. All Catholics in the Diocese of Stockton have received a dispensation from the obligation of attenting Mass during the closure. For more information, visit www.stocktondiocese.org.
- Tree Lodi — Tree Lodi has also announced the cancellation of its annual Arbor Day celebration, which had been scheduled for April 11. The March 24 meeting has also been canceled.
- Berkshire Hathaway — The real estate agency has closed temporarily in Lodi and sent all employees and agents home for the next three to four weeks.
- Galt District Chamber of Commerce — The Galt Chamber has canceled or postponed the 11th annual Eggstravaganza, scheduled for April 4, and the 50th annual Earth Day Celebration, scheduled for April 18, along with several ribbon-cuttings. For more information, visit www.galtchamber.com.
- Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort — The casino, hotel and RV park announced it would close temporarily beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Right now, the closure is set at two weeks.
The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians has also announced the cancellation of its 7th annual Chaw’se Days, which had been scheduled for May 23 and 24.
“In the primary interest of protecting the safety of our guests and employees and in an effort to play our part in slowing the progression of this virus, we feel that the temporary closure of Jackson Rancheria is the most responsible decision at this time,” said Adam Dalton, chairman of the Jackson Rancheria Band. “We send our sincere condolences to those directly affected by the coronavirus and applaud the brave health care workers and local communities and governments who are working to address this public health crisis.”
All employees will be compensated and continue to receive benefits and eligibility during this time. Guests will receive full refunds for reservations and tickets purchased during the closure period.
- Harrah’s Northern California — Based in Ione, the casino and entertainment destination will close beginning today. The temporary closure is a precautionary measure, the casino said in a news release.
“This decision was not made lightly as it comes with great impact to our team members,” said Rhonda Pope-Flores, chairwoman of Buena Vista Rancheria, which owns the casino. “However, given the call for aggressive containment and mitigation efforts and to do our part to protect our team members, guests and community, we felt a suspension in operations was the responsible thing to do.”
Employees will receive two weeks of wages, and their benefits will not be interrupted.
- Other nearby casinos — Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County, operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, closed on Tuesday morning; employees will continue to be paid and receive health benefits. Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, run by the United Auburn Indian Community, will close on Friday; employees will continue to receive health benefits and all remaining perishable food will be donated to charities. Chicken Ranch Casino in Jamestown, operated by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians, closed starting Monday; team members will receive benefits and wages until at least the end of the month.
Lodi Living Editor K. Cathey contributed to this report.