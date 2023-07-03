LODI — Sayla Music Academy will host a free public concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in the community room at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.

Both teachers and students from the Lodi-based music school will perform. Audience members will also have the chance to learn more about Sayla Music Academy, including other local events hosted by the school as well as lessons and group classes.