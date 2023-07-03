LODI — Sayla Music Academy will host a free public concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in the community room at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Both teachers and students from the Lodi-based music school will perform. Audience members will also have the chance to learn more about Sayla Music Academy, including other local events hosted by the school as well as lessons and group classes.
Charlie Brown comes to Delta College
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College’s drama department will present the hit musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 at the Tillie Lewis Theatre. A second run of performances will be held from July 20 to 23.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Based on the iconic comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz, the show explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes follows their philosophical journey through the trials and tribulations of book reports, lunchtime, baseball games, friendships and self-discovery.
Tickets are available online at www.deltadrama.com, at the Delta Center for the Arts Box Office on the Stockton campus, 5151 Pacific Ave., or by calling 209-954-5110. All ages are welcome.
