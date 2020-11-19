Briefs: Lodi kicks off annual leaf removal program

LODI — The City of Lodi will begin its annual leaf removal program on Monday, Nov. 30, and is asking residents for their assistance.
Lodians are asked to rake all leaves beyond the toe of the gutter, to keep the water flow unobstructed.
The city will not pick up leaf piles that contain prunings, lawn clippings, Christmas trees or flowers. Leaves must be lose and not collected in plastic bags, as the city cannot recycle the bags.
Residents are asked not to park on the street during their leaf pickup day until after crews have passed. The sweepers have difficulty maneuvering around cars and crews cannot get to the leaves. The sweeper starts at 4 a.m.; the collection crews follow at 6:30 a.m. The city will not collect piles placed in the street after the collection crews pass.
The city is divided into 10 areas for leaf pickup. During the first round, the city will pick up on the following schedule:
- Area 4: Monday, Nov. 30.
- Area 5: Tuesday, Dec. 1.
- Area 6: Wednesday, Dec. 2.
- Area 7: Thursday, Dec. 3.
- Area 8: Monday, Dec. 7.
- Area 9: Tuesday, Dec. 8.
- Area 10: Wednesday, Dec. 9.
- Area 1: Thursday, Dec. 10.
- Area 2: Friday, Dec. 11.
- Area 3: Monday, Dec. 14.
Residents needing additional yard and garden waste wheelers may call Central Valley Waste Services at 209-369-8274. Each customer can obtain up to three yard and garden waste wheelers free of charge.
— K. Cathey
S-Mart hosts annual Give.Share.CARE! food drive
MODESTO — To help boost donations to local food banks during the holiday season, the Save Mart Companies will hold their annual Give.Share.CARE! Holiday Drive through Dec. 15.
All of the grocery chain’s stores, including both S-Mart Foods locations in Lodi and Save-Mart in Galt, will participate in the drive.
“Food insecurity is on the rise throughout our communities especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations. “With so many struggling with hunger, the support from our generous customers will go a long way to toward helping our neighbors.”
To make it easy, customers may donate at checkout and the tax-deductible contribution will be noted on their receipt. To maximize the positive impact on the communities, 100 percent of all donations will go to local food banks. Donations of $2 will one person breakfast, $3 feeds one person lunch and $5 feeds one person dinner.
Last year, the Give.Share.CARE! Holiday Drive brought in more than $260,000 collectively from 206 Save-Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores throughout California and Nevada.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Jackson Rancheria donates $20,000 to Amador toy drive
JACKSON — The Jackson Rancheria Band of Miwuk Indians is proud to support this year’s Matt Scott Racing/Amador County Sheriff’s Department Holiday Toy Drive with a $20,000 donation to help families in need in Amador County.
“Many families are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season,” said Crystal Jack, CEO of Jackson Rancheria. “The Tribe is committed to coming together to support the community and we are hopeful that this contribution will make this holiday season brighter for families in need.”
The Holiday Toy Drive will be a drive-thru event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 in front of Foothill Appliance, 11984 Highway 88 Suite 2070, Jackson. Anyone interested can drive up with a new, unwrapped toy to donate. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
To make a monetary donation, make checks payable to the Amador County Community Foundation and drop off or mail to Kevin Barnett at Buy & Sell Press (605 Broadway, Jackson, CA 95642).
For more information, call Barnett at 209-223-3333.
— Special to the News-Sentinel