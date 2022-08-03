If the terms are right, Lodi Unified School District could soon name its next superintendent without ever having opened the search to outside candidates.
After coming out of closed session at Tuesday’s special meeting, the LUSD board of trustees announced that it has directed the board president, staff and legal counsel to “contact an internal candidate and discuss terms.”
No internal candidates have been publicly named.
The district’s next leader will replace Cathy Nichols-Washer, one of the state’s longest tenured superintendents who announced in May that she will retire after the 2022-23 school year. She was named Lodi Unified’s superintendent in 2008.
Last month, the board approved a selection process that gave priority to internal candidates at Washer’s request.
“The process would be to first open up the position to internal candidates, go through that process, and if that is successful, then that is the end of the process,” Washer said. “If that does not result in an appointment, then it would be opened up to external candidates.”
Some have argued that the importance of the position warrants an open search to seek out the most qualified candidate.
Morada Middle School teacher Lisa Wilkins did not want to see the district “boxed in” to an internal candidate for superintendent.
“I would also like to see various groups, including the labor groups and parents and students, have input into what qualifications and characteristics they would like to see their next superintendent,” Wilkins said. “I know nearby districts have done this, and it’s been very successful. I do believe this is something we need to consider, and just looking at internal candidates and then excluding everyone else is a huge mistake.”
There has also been support for hiring from within the district.
“I think it’s a great idea,” classified employee Desiree Wise said. “I would like to see it as standard practice. We all want to work for Lodi Unified and better the district for our students. I think it’s a great practice.”
