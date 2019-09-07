The administration fees the City of Lodi charges for online sign-ups as well as ticket purchases made at the Hutchins Street Square box office were questioned during last Tuesday’s Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
The conversation was spurred after Kids in Tune director Melissa Fritz spoke before the commission about the late fees associated with student sign-ups through Play Lodi!
“I was charged a $10 late fee per child when I signed up both my daughters for ballet. I fought it and got my money back, but that would have been $20 on top of the administration fees and non-resident fees,” Fritz said.
While the site activecommunities.com does notify a user when a late fee will be charged, the matter of fees in general and their transparency became a point of contention for Commissioner Bill Mitchell.
“I was going to bring up an issue I had that is also fee-related,” Mitchell said. “When I purchase tickets online ... it has a clear ticket fee, but when you go to the box office you don’t get charged those fees.”
In an attempt to avoid online fees, Mitchell said he recently visited the Hutchins Street Square box office to purchase tickets for the Blues and Brews Festival advertised at $30. However, he says he was charged a $4 location fee at the box office.
“Do you mean to tell me there is no place in Lodi that I can go to purchase the ticket for the advertised fee of $30. To me that is not transparent,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said that he has run into this issue while trying to purchase concert tickets.
“I go to the box offices and again I get charged this administrative fee,” he said.
Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood explained that the location fee was a way to track expenses for a ticketed performance when an event is being run by other organizations.
“For the Blues and Brews Festival we split the proceeds with the Lodi Arts Commission,” Hood said. “This helps us show the cost of paper.”
Hood explained that the fees are also applied with concert performances because a portion of the funds goes to talent promoters.
“When we (the city) share the proceeds we can’t embed the cost in the advertised ticket price,” Hood said.
The city uses Vendini as its online ticket seller, which charges a fixed $4 location fee for each ticket purchased.
“Other sites are known to charge more than that,” Hood said.
The online fee is broken up to go towards processing the online payment and the cost of supplies used to print the tickets.
Ticketmaster, another online ticket retailer, charges three fees for ticket purchases; a service fee, facility fee and a processing fee. The fee costs vary based on the price of a ticket, where a seat is located and the event venue itself, according to the Ticketmaster website.
“If we were to offer $300 tickets for the Rolling Stones, the fee would still only be $4,” Hood said.
Hood said that when the city introduces the 2020 concert season in December, which will consist of four to six shows, the city will absorb the cost of the fees so that people that purchase tickets at the box office won't be charged the location fee.
“We are able to do that because we will be the single host of those concerts,” Hood said.