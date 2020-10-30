LODI — Lodi Police Department’s Community Liaison Officer Kenneth Rock will meet with the Lodi community regarding local concerns from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Inspire Coffee, 8 W. Pine St.
— Wes Bowers
Alanon conducting meetings via Zoom
LODI — Alanon programs in Lodi are holding meetings on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and at 4 p.m. Sundays.
Call Jeff at 209-642-0139 for information and the password for the Monday and Thursday meetings, or Kathy at 209-401-3959 for the other meetings.
— David Witte
News-Sentinel seeks veterans
Are you a veteran who wants to share your story with the Lodi community? We’re seeking participants for a Veterans Day story. If interested, call Editor Scott Howell at 209-369-6035 or email scotth@lodinews. com.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Supes seek volunteers for commissions
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13. Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Dec. 8 meeting.
All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — One at-large representative
- Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council — Four members
- Thornton Municipal Advisory Council — Three members
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — Four members
The board has extended the application deadline for the following positions until Nov. 20, and will consider appointments at its Dec. 15 meeting.
- Agricultural Advisory Board — One California Women For Agriculture Representative
- Assessment Appeals Board — One second regular member and one third regular member
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission — One ‘other’ representative and three user representatives
- Workforce Development Board — One community based organization representative and four at-large representatives of local businesses.
Applications for all positions are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton. You can also visit www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees, email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350
— Wes Bowers