San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park reminded school districts in the county that schools are not to reopen on April 6.
In an advisory letter released on Friday, Park wrote, “I have become aware of an expressed desire and plan by some school districts within San Joaquin County to reopen their schools and return to normal operations as soon as April 6, 2020. While I appreciate the desire to return to normalcy, I am writing to inform you that, pursuant to the order issued March 26, 2020, by the Public Health Officer and Director of Emergency Services for the County of San Joaquin, all educational institutions in the County are to remain closed until the order is modified or rescinded.”
The letter listed exceptions to the prohibition on public gatherings — for schools to provide materials for distance learning, distribution of meals and childcare for essential critical infrastructure workers — and reminded districts that the county’s public health officers holds jurisdiction over all of the county in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The letter did not indicate which districts were aiming to reopen on April 6, and reiterated that “school districts, charter schools and private schools have no independent authority to resume normal operations while the March 26, 2020 order remains in place. All classrooms must remain closed.”
Lodi Unified School District announced on Wednesday, a day before the March 26 order, that it was extending its suspension of all school activities through at least April 17.