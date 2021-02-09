Wildlife agency looking for nutria in Lodi

A destructive rodent was found in parts of the San Joaquin Delta near Stockton three years ago, and now state wildlife officials want to make sure its populations do not spread further across the county.
Last week, Edgewood Drive residents who live along the southern bank of the Mokelumne River received notices in the mail from the Department of Fish and Wildlife asking for assistance in eradicating nutria, a large South American rodent known for extensive feeding damage to wetlands and agricultural crops.
Jared Barr, a scientist with the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, said there have been no nutria sightings in Lodi. Rather, the agency is being proactive in making more communities in the Central Valley aware of the rodent’s potential presence.
“In Lodi, we’re merely making our survey efforts more widespread,” he said. “We simply don’t know if nutria are persistent in some of the county’s waterways.”
Nutria, which look like beavers with ratlike tails and can weigh as much as 25 pounds, were first discovered in California in the spring of 2017.
A year later, San Joaquin County became the fifth county in the state where the pest had been found when a farmer from Roberts Island — west of Stockton in the Delta — brought a dead nutria to the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office.
Along with excessive feeding on crops and wetlands, nutria are known to cause burrowing damage to banks, levees and infrastructure. They are also known to reproduce and spread rapidly, making their extermination difficult, the DFW said.
The agency said nutria has been discovered in more than 400 sites across the state, including within the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and in ponds and sloughs along the Merced and San Joaquin rivers. More than 2,100 nutria have been taken in San Joaquin, Merced, Fresno, Mariposa and Tuolumne counties, the DFW said.
To remove and eliminate the nutria, DFW crews will use snares, body-gripping traps, cage and suitcase traps. The nutria eradication project does not use poisons or pesticides to dispatch the rodent. However, the nutria are shot.
Surveying and trapping the rodent will be conducted by crews of as many as six people who will wade or boat through the water, the DFW said.
“We will be trying to hunt as many as we can, because our goal is to eradicate them,” Barr said. “And we’ll be trying to cover as much area as we can, because we don’t know if they’ve spread that far north, or how many have reproduced.”
To determine whether nutria are in the area, the agency is asking residents permission to set up cameras to catch the rodent at night, when they are most active, Barr said.
Nutria can be spotted during the daylight hours, as they will perch on land to groom, burrow and feed, he said. It is not recommended residents try to capture a nutria on their own.
Rather, suspected observations or potential signs of nutria should be photographed and reported to the DFW online at wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/invasives/report, or by emailing invasives@wildlife.ca.gov. You can also call 866-440-9530.
If possible, photos should include the animal’s whiskers, front or hind foot, or its tail. For optional photos of tracks, include an object such as a pencil, quarter or wallet for size comparison, and take the picture from the side at an angle of 45 degrees to cast shadows on the track.
The DFW has also sent survey notices to residents in Galt and Rio Vista. As of Oct. 1, one nutria sighting had been reported in Stockton.
For more information about nutria, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/nutria.