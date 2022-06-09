Lodi to be base for hydrogen pilot program providing power to NorCal

A first-of-its kind energy plant in California will be based in Lodi, providing hydrogen power to all of Northern California.
The Northern California Power Agency is planning to build a 130-acre, hydrogen power plant along Interstate 5 near the White Slough treatment plant as part of a statewide effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% less than 1990 levels in eight years.
The proposed facility would burn hydrogen mixed with natural gas, lowering greenhouse gas emissions currently being produced by the NCPA’s Lodi Energy Center.
The new plant would be located on the eastern side of I-5 opposite the treatment center. The NCPA Lodi Energy Center is located to the west of the White Slough Facility.
Randy Howard, NCPA general manager, said the LEC is about a decade old and has another 20 years of life expectancy.
He provided an overview of the project to the Lodi City Council during a Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting this week.
“We think were well positioned to be a hydrogen hub, because the infrastructure built that was passed in Washington allocates about $8 billion dollars for hydrogen hubs,” he said. “The minimum is being allocated by Department of Energy, and the minimum is at least four hubs in the nation they want to fund. We are one of those in the running to receive some of that funding.”
The proposed plant would combine recycled water, renewable energy such as unused solar power, and natural gas to provide power to a variety of agencies including the City of Lodi and Pacific Gas & Electric.
Howard said the NCPA has already begun using hydrogen power at the Lodi Energy Center, installing a turbine capable of blending 45% hydrogen with natural gas and dramatically reducing emissions
He said the state of Hawaii currently blends 11% hydrogen with natural gas at its plant, while other countries around the world blend about 20%.
The Department of Energy will issue a request for funding in July, and the NCPA will have to submit its proposal by the end of August, Howard said.
Details on cost and construction timelines have yet to be determined.
“This is the way the market is headed,” Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi said. “We’ve got a number of mandates from the state related to the transition to renewables. It’s nice to see us taking a proactive approach. There have been communities that have made this transition if you look at what’s happening in lithium valley, this is completely transforming the economy they have down there with renewable jobs. So this is a great opportunity.”
