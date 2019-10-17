LODI — Leaders of the California Assembly and Senate select committees on the state’s $57 billion wine industry will hold a joint informational hearing at Lodi City Hall, 221 West Pine St., at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, will lead a pair of panel discussions, starting with an overview of Central Valley grape production followed by a talk on wine fermentation emissions and related air quality rules under consideration.
Panelists will include local business, tourism and industry representatives.
For more information, contact Paul Dayne with Dodd’s office at 707-576-2093; Kerrie Lindecker with McGuire’s office at 707-319-3654, or John Ferrera with Aguiar-Curry’s office at 916-319-2004.
— Wes Bowers
Bike Lodi honored at L.A. CalBike Summit
LODI — Bike Lodi President Kathryn Siddle attended the CalBike Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Every two years, CalBike hosts the California Bicycle Summit. This three-day gathering brings together planners, government officials, agency staff, and bicycle advocates from around the state. In addition to workshops on hot topics such as how to manage the micro-mobility revolution and quick-build bike facilities, the Summit includes rides, tours, films, and social gatherings. It’s a great opportunity to add to your bicycle planning toolkit while you grow your network.
Bike Lodi was recognized by CalBike as the leading bike organization in California promoting bike tourism and how it has benefited the Lodi community.
— Oula Miqbel
Halloween Festival to be Oct. 27 in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge/Acampo Halloween Festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Woodbridge Reginional Park, 301 E. River Meadows Drive.
A costume contest will be held for the cutuest, scariest and most unique. There will also be games, crafts, prizes, face painting and free pizza.
— Wes Bowers
Enjoy breakfast and boutique in Clements
CLEMENTS — The Clements School Community Center is hosting a pancake breakfast and holiday boutique Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 19051 East Highway 88.
Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. for a $7 donation. Children younger than 6 eat for free. The boutique begins at 8 a.m.
Proceeds will be used to remodel the food preparation area and main room. For more information, call Sandy at 209-369-4976.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Public Library to hold computer classes
LODI — The Lodi Public Library is offering the following classes in the Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St.:
•Advanced Excel: Monday to Tuesday at 9 a.m.
•Introduction to Windows 10: Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
•Excel Urgent Care: Oct. 28 or 29 at 9 a.m.
•Windows 10 Essentials: Oct. 30-31 at 9 a.m.
•Introduction to Computer Files and Folders: Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
All classes require advance registration. For more information, visit the library, call 209-333-5554, email Lodi.Library.CLC@gmail.com.
— Wes Bowers
Galt seeks volunteers to serve on commissions
GALT — The City of Galt is looking for volunteers to serve on city-
created committees and commissions.
People interested in serving on commissions are encouraged to view openings on the city website at https://bit.ly/31neptK.
— Oula Miqbel
Man assaulted at Valley Springs bar; one arrested
VALLEY SPRINGS — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fight at the Range Bar in the 100 block of Quail Oaks Road at 11 p.m. Oct. 12.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been the victim of a violent battery and required medical attention, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The next day at about 7 p.m., deputies contacted Benjamin David Robitaille, 38, of Valley Springs as he was leaving a residence in that town and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily force or injury and battery with serious injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Robitaille was booked into Calaveras County Jail, but was released after posting $110,000 bail. An investigation is ongoing.
— Wes Bowers
Get free legal help for citizenship and DACA
SACRAMENTO — Volunteer attorneys at the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law students will provide free legal help in completing naturalization applications and DACA renewals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the University of the Pacific Sacramento Campus, 3200 Fifth Ave., Sacramento.
This event is co-sponsored by Univision 19 and the Consulate General of Mexico, it is an opportunity for individuals seeking citizenship to process naturalization paperwork or update their DACA information.
Students at McGeorge law will provide a hands-on learning experience for people becoming U.S. citizens.
— Oula Miqbel