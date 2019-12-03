For children living under the threat of violence and abuse, the holidays can be a difficult time of year. With the help of the Child Abuse Prevention Council of San Joaquin County, the agency is looking for community volunteers to adopt a family for the holidays.
CAPC volunteers can adopt a child or family by sponsoring gifts on a Christmas list. They are requesting volunteers to donate a minimum of two gifts per child in a family.
The families being adopted are receiving services by CAPC. The CAPC offers a place for families to go in a time of crisis and provides parents with an environment to learn new parenting techniques and a place to incorporate new parenting strategies that can improve a family’s overall quality of life.
CAPC formed in 1978, following a San Joaquin Civil Grand Jury investigation into the death of 3-year-old Latanya Smith, who was beaten to death by her mother’s boyfriend.
After learning the harrowing details of Smith’s death the county created the CAPC. CAPC continues to work with children and families in crisis, working as advocates for the county's youth.
“It truly takes each and every one of us to help strengthen the children of our community,” said Maria Robinson, a CAPC community outreach coordinator.
The CAPC has gathered wish lists from children and can email lists to volunteers looking to make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children this Christmas.
People willing to donate gifts to families are encouraged to donate Grocery Store Gift Cards in $25, $30, and $40 increments to any grocery store, according to Robinson.
“We are encouraging everyone to share this message with friends and family. We can all show holiday spirit by shopping for a child whose family is struggling this season,” Robinson said.
People interested in adopting a child or family can contact CAPC staff by calling 209-464-4524. All volunteers committed to adopting a child or family are required to have their gifts sent to the CAPC office, 540 N. California St., Stockton, by Dec. 21.
To learn more about CAPC staff and the services they offer, visit https://nochildabuse.org/.