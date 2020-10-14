City of Lodi deputy city manager Andrew Keys on Tuesday said many thought the COVID-19 pandemic would hit the city’s finances hard.
But during a Lodi City Council shirtsleeve meeting in which he shared a a first quarter budget update, he said the pandemic actually helped with revenues thanks to a Measure L and an increase in online sales.
In June, when the council adopted its 2020-2021 budget, Measure L revenue was expected to be $5.5 million.
When Gov.. Gavin Newsom issued stay at home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19, many residents across the state used the Internet to shop for supplies and home goods.
As of Sept. 30, Measure L revenue is anticipated to now be more than $6.3 million, Keys said.
“This is due to direct allocation of online retail taxes to Lodi,” he said. “If you buy something online, and you live in Lodi and it’s shipped to your home in Lodi, Lodi gets 100 % of the half-cent (sales) tax for measure L.”
Approved by voters in 2018, Measure L is the half-cent sales tax expected to generate $5.4 million annually and fund police, fire and parks services.
The additional $857,720 in Measure L funding now anticipated was the largest budget increase Keys presented Tuesday.
Total revenues for Lodi are now projected at more than $63.6 million an increase from the $59.9 million expected in June.
In addition, expenditures are now expected to be slightly more than $60 million, a decrease from the $61.6 million projected over the summer.
However, Keys noted the increase in online sales was not reflective of all business in Lodi, as larger retailers have done really well during the pandemic, while the smaller businesses have not.
“During pandemic, essential retailers were allowed to stay open, and those that could adapt quickly to the changing regulations tended to be the larger retailers, and that’s where people tended to shop,” he said. “We have the large big box stores, we have the large Costco, the Home Depot and Lowe’s, and those types of stores did well everywhere. It’s not just a Lodi thing.”
Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce said while Keys’ update was great news, the fact that larger retailers have thrived from online sales was detrimental to local stores owned by Lodians.
“It’s a call-out to our community that now more than ever, if we want these small businesses to survive during the pandemic, now is the time to shop there,” she said “Don’t shop at the big box stores at this moment, but support all of your small businesses for those same products you can buy. I was very unhappy at the fact that big corporations were able to stay open while mom and pops were forced by the governor to stay closed. As a result, we may lose some of our valued, small businesses in our community.”
Other budget increases include the general sales tax, which is now projected at more than $12.6 million, an increase of $628,130; and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act reimbursement to the city, which has totaled $838,740. In June, staff project CARES Act funding at just $3,000.
Keys said when staff initially put the 2020-2021 budget together, CARES Act funding was only made available to counties, not small cities. San Joaquin County decided not to share its CARES Act allocation with individual cities, he said.
And while larger cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Sacramento received federal funding, smaller cities still received nothing, he said.
It was only when the State of California shared its direct allocation of CARES Act funding that Lodi received any assistance, he said.
That $857,720 will be used to off-set regular pay for pre-pandemic budgeted police and firefighters, Keys said.
Funding for the Great Plates program of more than $2 million was not included in the budget adjustments, Keys said, as there are no offsetting expenditures for it.
Additional budget increases include $88,000 in investment earnings, $85,000 in administration fees, as well as 436,690 in Senate Bill 90 funding for public employees’ retirement.
Keys said the more than $2 million now anticipated in revenues is only representative of about a third of the city’s total budget. He said there is not enough information or activity in areas such as business licensing fees, the transient occupancy tax or property taxes to make adjustments at the moment, and staff most likely won’t have any updates until February.
“Amazing,” Vice Mayor Alan Nakanishi said. “What this tells me is we have some cushion for next year. I thought it would be very terrible at this time. Because of this, I think we could probably tide over the fiscal year 2020-21.”
The council did not take a vote on the budget presentation Tuesday morning.