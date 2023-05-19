LODI — Music in the Park, presented by City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, is returning to the West Lawn at Hutchins Street Square every fourth Wednesday of the month throughout the summer.

Local favorites the Whiskey Kiss Band will headline the first concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Lodi’s own classic rockers AGENT will perform on June 28, and Georgetowne, a Lodi-based Americana band, takes the stage July 26.

