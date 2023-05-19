LODI — Music in the Park, presented by City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, is returning to the West Lawn at Hutchins Street Square every fourth Wednesday of the month throughout the summer.
Local favorites the Whiskey Kiss Band will headline the first concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Lodi’s own classic rockers AGENT will perform on June 28, and Georgetowne, a Lodi-based Americana band, takes the stage July 26.
The final performance on Aug. 23 will feature Kdoh & the DohNutz, playing classic rock, alternative, country, funk, and even some hip-hop and rap.
Sayla Music Academy to host open mic night on Thursday
LODI — Sayla Music Academy will host its open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25 in the outdoor venue space at 21 W. Locust St.
Sign-ups begin at 6:45 p.m. and are open to everyone in the community. Attendance is free, and audience members are welcome.
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District board of directors will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the fire station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge.
