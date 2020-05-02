About 100 friends and family members of Navy Seaman William Violett came out for a drive-by graduation on Thursday to celebrate the Lodi native’s graduation from bootcamp.
About 40 cars drove through the St. Peter Lutheran Church parking lot, passing by his family — mom Julie Violett, who filmed the parade of cars for her son to see later, and dad Terry Violett, with siblings Thomas, 17, Joshua, 19, and Gabriella, 22, holding a United States Navy flag.
People held signs reading “Congrats Will!,” “Hooyah,” and “Go Navy!,” and waved American flags.
Julie Violett, who is a teacher at Lakewood Elementary, said she got the idea from seeing birthdays of her students being celebrated in a similar way. The family was devastated when they weren’t able to attend his graduation in Chicago, but were overwhelmed by the support and congratulations from friends and family.
“It was amazing, the amount of support was incredible,” Julie Violett said. “It was very emotional, my heart was so full,”
Seaman Violett hasn’t seen the video yet, but will as soon as his phone is returned to him after graduation.