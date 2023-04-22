Thousands expected for a Lodi beer and BBQ bonanza

The Lodi Grape Festival Grounds kicked off the month of April with a wine festival, and it will close out the month with a celebration of beer.
The 2023 Lodi Beer Fest and State BBQ Championship returns to Ole Mettler Grape Pavilion April 29, from 2-5 p.m. featuring as many as 50 local and national breweries offering up their signature craft beers.
Mark Armstrong, Grape Festival director, said this years’ festival is the largest to date.
“We have more beers than last year,” he said. “We have our regular locals, like Lodi Beer Co. and Five Window Beer Company, but we’ve expanded to international beers.”
Those international companies include Sapporo, Tsing Tao, Peroni and Tecate, among others. As of Friday, the festival had 42 breweries lined up, he said.
“We’ve tried to broaden our scope of beers available,” he said. “I think it’s going to be well-received.
This will be the fifth year the festival hosts the State BBQ Championship, which is sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society.
Contestants cook chicken, pork ribs, a pork shoulder or beef brisket using their choice of wood, pellets or charcoal for heat, and entries are judged blindly on appearance, tenderness and taste.
If more than 15 teams enter the contest, the winner will will move on to “World Series of BBQ,” also known as the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn. next October.
In addition, the winner at this year’s Beer Fest will also qualify for the American Royal Invitational in Kansas City, Mo. Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.
Armstrong said more than 35 teams had signed up as of Friday, and he’s expecting more to apply next week.
Seven of the teams will be selling their food during the festival as well, he said.
In addition to beer and barbecue, guests can play a game of cornhole, ping pong, beer pong or Jenga, as well as ax throwing.
However, the axes will be made of plastic, and guests will be throwing them at a scoreboard. It’s an activity Armstrong believes everyone at the event will want to try.
Modesto radio station Kat Country 103 will be playing music on one area of the festival grounds, while guests can dance to live music performed by Almost CCR, a Credence Clearwater Revivial cover band, and Agent, a local funk band.
Armstrong said he is expecting about 3,000 to attend this year’s event.
“Things are looking good,” he said. “We’re finally coming back from COVID, and people just want to have fun. I’m glad people are getting out and we can have events again.”
General admission tickets are $35 in advance, $5 at the door, and includes beer tasting and a commemorative glass.
The VIP tickets, which would have included entry into the pavilion an hour before general admission and the commemorative glass and a backpack, are already sold out.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Lodi Grape Festival Office, as well as Stogies Lounge, Five Window Beer Company, River Rock Brewery in Galt, and Dry Creek Liquor in Woodbridge.
Designated driver tickets are available online and at the door, but must be purchased with someone that has a valid Lodi Beer Fest ticket.
Attendees must be 21 or older to enter, meaning no infants, toddlers or children will be allowed.
You will be required to show identification to enter the festival.
And like many other events held at the Grape Festival Grounds, there will be a limited amount of RV parking available for people attending the event.
Trailers or RV of any size are accepted for a fee of $30, which includes water and electric hook-ups, Tickets to the event must be purchased separately.
RV parking does not include event admission.
