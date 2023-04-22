Thousands expected for a Lodi beer and BBQ bonanza

The 2023 Lodi Beer Fest and State BBQ Championship will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the Lodi Grape Festival grounds. This year’s event will feature dozens of breweries, from local to international beers.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

The Lodi Grape Festival Grounds kicked off the month of April with a wine festival, and it will close out the month with a celebration of beer.

The 2023 Lodi Beer Fest and State BBQ Championship returns to Ole Mettler Grape Pavilion April 29, from 2-5 p.m. featuring as many as 50 local and national breweries offering up their signature craft beers.