Lodi Live, a newsletter created to spread good news in Lodi, has found another way to spread its message of kindness. Green lawn signs emblazoned with the message “In This House, We Choose Kindness” have been popping up around Lodi.
“We wanted some way to promote kindness in the community, especially during election season,” Lodi Live founder Jamie Henderson Vilinskas said.
The Lodi Live board initially created five different slogans, and held a vote on social media on three of them.
The lawn signs can be had for a $20 donation, and funds raised will help the nonprofit find new ways to continue to create good news and support the community.
The signs are also part of the organization’s pivoting from only sharing good stories to finding other ways to involve people in helping their community. In one fundraising effort, the organization raised money and teamed up with Five Window Beer Co. to buy pizza for frontline workers at Lodi Memorial.
Most of the signs are being displayed in Lodi, but Henderson Vilinskas said she has shipped several out of town, as far as San Diego.
The response to the signs has been positive.
“They liked that it was an actionable thing, to do something nice,” she said.