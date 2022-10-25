A local winery will be hosting a festival celebrating country music and country living next month to mark the end of the region’s harvest season.
Akire Design & Productions will host the Honky Tonk Harvest at E2 Family Winery, 9301 Highway 12, on Nov. 5 from 3-9 p.m.
Erika Quinones, Akire Design & Production founder, said she wanted to create and event that demonstrated what the harvest season was all about.
“I realized not a lot of people understand what goes on during harvest and how this time of the year it is critical to farmers and the community,” she said. “I am fortunate to have the connection and supporters to be able to launch this event in 2022.”
The Honky Tonk Harvest will feature several local country music artists, with cover band Locked-n-Loaded headlining the event.
Based in the East Bay, Locked-n-Loaded delivers a “true country experience,” performing chart-topping hits from artists of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, including George Strait and Alan Jackson.
The band has opened for a variety of Nashville artists touring the West Coast, such as James Wesly, Josh Ward, and Georgia Satellites.
Several other musicians will be performing in a lead up to the headlining act, including Bobby Zoppi & The Corduroys, Crystal Image and Marilyn’s Ghost.
Bobby Zoppi & The Corduroys is rooted in its leader’s early roots in country music. Zoppi grew up listening to the likes of George Jones, Randy Travis and George Straight, but has also been influenced by Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts.
He is currently a big fan of Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney and Luke Brian amongst others. The Corduroys perform many old country hits as well as current country/rock on the radio and a few originals.
Formed in Lodi in 1968, Crystal Image is led by John Covert, a grand prize winner of the Nashville Music City Song Festival and a multi-finalist in the American Song Festival.
Covert's songs have been featured on “The Wonder Years,” “The Sopranos,” and “General Hospital,” among other programs.
The band has supported iconic musical acts including War, Tower of Power, Simon & Garfunkel, Chad & Jeremy, and Gary “U.S.” Bonds.
Marilyn’s Ghost is a duo comprised of Maralee & CJ, who perform a versatile array of new and classic country, soft and southern rock, and Americana.
Sarah Stokes of Dance with Sarah will also be on-site to provide line dancing between acts.
“With E2 Family Winery opening their property at the end of the harvest season, showcasing their wine, and giving me the opportunity to host my first country concert is paving the way for me to bring us together and grow,” Quinones said.
Born and raised in the San Ramon Valley, Quinones moved to Lodi in 2009 and said she immediately fell in love with the town.
She launched Akire Design & Production — a graphic design and production management company — and became an active Ambassador for the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce.
Quinones was recognized as Ambassador of the Year in 2017 for her efforts to support and promote new businesses.
She’s also contributed to the annual production of Joey Travolta's “Inclusion Film Summer Program” starting in 2019, by coordinating local services.
Brett Ehlers, co-owner of E2 Family Winery, said he was excited to partner with Quinones to bring the festival to Lodi.
“This is the perfect event for our community to celebrate the end to our harvest season,” he said. “With this event we are able to combine its passion for wine with its love of country music. We are also excited to be able to have the opportunity to introduce our incredible venue to the public and we can’t wait to have more like them.”
For more information and tickets, visit honkytonkharvest.com.
