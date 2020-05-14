As the big day approaches for local seniors, Lodi High’s principal and school staff are making every effort to celebrate their graduates and their achievements in the face of a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the final months of their prep careers.
In front of the large L at the high school on Pacific Avenue, a large banner hangs with images of all the graduating seniors and a congratulatory message. Along the fence facing Lodi Avenue, student body president Dylan Rogers and his mom have strategically placed red plastic cups to display “2020,” with hearts where the zeros would have been.
“We’re doing everything we can to try and celebrate these kids in a real uncertain time,” Principal Adam Auerbach said. “So I just kept on looking at every vantage point as one more opportunity to serve this graduating class.”
One idea was to provide every graduate with a senior sign.
Auerbach saw another school district utilizing the signs and thought it would be a great idea for his graduates. Knowing the cost could be an issue for some, the administrative team decided to use some of the money that would normally go to printing 5,000 programs for the graduation ceremony to purchase the signs and the large banner. The signs will be handed out in front of the school this Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The school hired Gary’s Signs in an effort to support a local business. Parents can personalize the signs by ordering a vinyl decal of their graduate’s name to adhere to the sign.
Auerbach said administrators and teachers have been doing as much as possible to make this a fun and memorable experience for the graduates. They have created social media platforms, with Auerbach running an Instagram page where he posts positive videos and fun competitions.
“We’ve been running Twitter competitions with photos, and the same thing on Instagram to keep these kids engaged. We posted old prom photos of staff members, as well as baby photos of the graduates, and let the graduates guess who they are,” Auerbach said, noting that winners receive gift cards as prizes.
Next week, graduates will be able to pick up their diploma covers at the school and have pictures taken in their traditional cap and gown.
On Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m., the school’s first-ever virtual graduation will take place. Everyone that would typically give a speech at graduation — the principal, the valedictorian, the senior class president — all have videotaped their speeches. The video will also contain a host of photos and videos, and will be posted to the Lodi High YouTube channel page and the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages, Auerbach said.
Since becoming principal at Lodi High, Auerbach has promoted a message of connecting with fellow students and being good citizens. Despite the coronavirus forcing the closure of schools and requiring remote learning, Auerbach believes the Class of 2020 shares a special bond, connected in a way like no other class before them.
“We have to do things in unity, we have to support each other, whether we’re at home or we’re in the hospital, or we’re out and about going on our merry way,” he said. “This has been a way to unify us. In this time of isolation we need to do what we can to stay together in this. We’re in this together. We truly are.”